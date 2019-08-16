Sunshine and rain: Ireland's mixed summer weather to continue

Ireland's summer of 2019 looks set to end as it began - with rain showers defying the best efforts of the sunshine to break through

Met Éireann warned that Ireland faces yet another week of mixed conditions with intermittent spells of sunshine but rain showers almost always on the horizon.

The bad news for festival-goers is that some long range forecasters are now predicting heavy rain showers and the possibility of thunder storms for Electric Picnic which runs from August 30 to September 1.

The Stradbally event - famously the last festival of the summer season - boasts one of its highest profile artist line-ups this year.

Accuweather predicted that nine of the final sixteen days of August will feature rain showers - with only four days of bright, uninterrupted sunshine.

They predict rain for the first two days of Electric Picnic - with cloudy conditions for its concluding Sunday programme.

Met Éireann has confined their forecast to the next five days - but it mirrors the norm of recent weeks with a mix of sunshine and showers, some of which will be quite heavy.

Forecaster Dr Klara Finkele said the next few days will be notable by being cooler and with much fresher breezes.

Maximum temperatures will hover around 18C - some five degrees cooler than the daytime temperatures Ireland enjoyed just two weeks ago.

"Saturday will be a blustery day with good sunny spells and scattered showers but in the northwest the showers will be more frequent and heavier," she said.

"Sunday will be another blustery and showery day with good sunny spells. However, showers will become heavy and widespread during the morning, with the odd thundery downpour."

"It will be another cool day with top temperatures of just 16 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh west to southwest winds."

Monday will prove cool with scattered showers while Tuesday will be even duller with patchy outbreaks of rain and heavy cloud cover.

However, Tuesday will prove a little more humid with temperatures climbing by one degree or more to 19C or possibly even 20C.

"The current indications for Wednesday are for a spell of rain to move in from the Atlantic in the afternoon, spreading eastwards through the

evening and overnight."

Online Editors