The upcoming weekend is set to bring a blast of hot weather back again, as temperatures are expected to range between low to mid 20s with ‘humid’ conditions.

Sunseekers are in for a treat as hot and sunny weather to return this weekend

The transition into the warm weather will be gradual, as temperatures on Friday night are expected to be as low as 10-14 degrees, with a mostly dry and clear night in sight.

The cool weather is expected to continue into Saturday morning, with temperatures later climbing to between 16 and 22 degrees. The day will consist of both good, dry sunny spells and odd showers.

Saturday night will become cloudier again with just patchy light rain or drizzle. It will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures around the mid-teens.

Sunday will see a return of high temperatures with Met Éireann predicting “very warm and humid” conditions. It will be a mostly cloudy day with a few bright spells and some patches of rain, with top temperatures in low to mid-twenties and a light to moderate westerly breeze.

While overnight, it will be very mild and humid with outbreaks of rain affecting mainly western and northern coastal counties.

Monday again will be “warm and humid,” with outbreaks of rain mainly in the west and north. Winds will be light to moderate southwesterly.

Fresh, scattered showers might replace this humid weather by Tuesday or Wednesday.

