The Easter weekend is set to be sunny and dry nationwide. Stock image

A sunny weekend is in store for the Easter bunny but temperatures are set to drop.

Make the most of your back garden because today is set to be a glorious day nationwide. It is to stay sunny and dry with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

"Today is a lovely day across Ireland, sunny really across most of the country. Temperatures around average, but by virtue of the nice sunshine out there and the light breezes after a cold start it will still be very pleasant for much of the day,” said Met Éireann forecaster Siobhan Ryan.

“Tonight, because we have those conditions by night it brings the opposite, it’s going to get cold again tonight. Temperatures down to -1 or minus -2 degrees in some parts.

“Also, some frost tonight and winds are light so there will be mist and fog.”

Ms Ryan said Easter Sunday will be another nice and dry day for most of the country and the best of the sunshine will be seen in southern coastal counties. However, tomorrow night will be the beginning of the cold and unsettled weather.

"Tomorrow, Easter Sunday, not a bad day across Ireland but we’re going to begin to see the beginnings of a change,” she said.

"The winds have been light the last while, it will be a small bit breezier tomorrow with cloudier conditions for the northern half of Ireland and some patchy rain moving into northern and western coastal areas.

"Much of south Munster and south Leinster looks like it's going to stay fully dry, a lot of counties are to stay dry for the day. The best of the sunshine will be in southern coastal counties.

“It will be a nice day but for the northern half of Ireland, clouds will begin to increase and winds will begin to pick up in the afternoon, so a bit breezier and some rain and drizzle moving into the north and west, but probably not until the evening.”

A colder influx is then on the cards nationwide from tomorrow night, but the colder breeze will be felt from as early as the afternoon.

"Easter Monday we are going to see a drop in temperatures everywhere, we are looking at values in the single figures nationwide, maybe three or four degrees over Ulster and seven or eight degrees over southern coastal counties,” the Met Éireann forecaster said.

"So, well below average they are more like wintertime temperatures.”

Moving into next week temperatures are set to stay low with unsettled conditions across the country.

"Tuesday remains cold and breezy,” Ms Ryan said. “The showers probably penetrating a bit further south and into Wednesday and Thursday it still looks kind of unsettled and cold for the time of year.

“There’s no real sign of any kind of improvement weather-wise in the week ahead. It looks colder than average and overall unsettled.

“The coldest days at the moment look to be Monday and Tuesday.”

