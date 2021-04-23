It’s set to be a sunny weekend as Met Éireann are forecasting dry and settled conditions, with temperatures hitting 18C.

Friday is set to be "mild and pleasant” with highest temperatures of 12 to 18 degrees, while Saturday is expected to be “pleasant and sunny”, with highest temperatures ranging from 13 to 19 or 20 degrees. The highest temperatures are expected in the west.

Finally, Sunday is set to be another dry and sunny day with highest temperatures again between 11 to 18 degrees Celsius.

“Saturday, Sunday and Monday will continue mainly dry with sunny spells, but Saturday may be a rather cloudy day in Munster, however, with the chance of some patchy drizzle there during the morning,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Gardaí will be maintaining high visibility patrols are popular beauty spots and amenities this weekend to ensure compliance with public health guidelines.

This weekend’s forecast fine weather will likely see many popular public parks and beaches busy now the 5km limit is not in force any longer.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public to plan their activities in accordance with the public health guidelines.