Sunny Sunday kickstarts dry spell as next week may see hottest day of the year so far 

Sunny spells are to dominate the week ahead with Thursday in the running for hottest day of 2021 so far.

A clear, dry and warm Sunday is in store for the majority of the nation today as forecasts show a dry, sunny week ahead.

Today will see any mist clear by morning, leaving a mostly dry day with patches of cloud cover. Temperatures will reach highs of 21 degrees, but will be cooler in the North and Northwest.

Most of the nation will be basking in warm sunshine tomorrow, with Met Éireann forecasters predicting just a slight chance of showers on the Eastern coastline tomorrow evening.

Temperatures will range from 17 to 22 degrees on Monday, again slightly cooler in the Northwest.

Tuesday will bring another fine, warm day of sunshine for almost all counties with temperatures to hit 23 degrees.

“Cloud will bubble up through the day in the midlands and there will be a small chance of light passing showers. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes generally but less warm along some coasts due to onshore northerly winds,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

The national forecaster expects Wednesday to be “a warm and dry summer's day” with prolonged spells of sunshine. A few light showers may break out during the day in the southwest, with highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees and light northeasterly breezes.

It will be cooler near the coasts due to onshore breezes.

Thursday is in the running to take the crown of hottest day of the year with forecasters expecting temperatures to hit 25 degrees in places.

It will be a sunny and warm day with just a slight chance cloud will bubble up in the Midlands. Again, it will be cooler on the coasts.

Unsettled weather will make its way up from the Southwest on Friday to spread across the country and bring the first significant rainfall of the week.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be rainy with some heavy showers and prolonged rainy periods, as temperatures will remain mild.