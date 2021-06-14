There will be a mix of rain and sunny spells this week as temperatures look set to fall slightly.

This week will largely see warm and sunny spells in the eastern half of the country while the west, north west and south west are set to have cloudier and wetter conditions.

Today

Today is set to be largely dry for most of the country with just a few showers in the west and north west. There will be prolonged sunny spells in the southern half of the country. The rest of the country will see hazy sunny spells with temperatures reaching a high of 19 in the south but just 14 in the north west.

Tuesday

The midlands, east and south will be mainly dry with sunny spells where it will be warm and humid, with maximum temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees.

The southwest, west and north will be cooler and cloudy with rain and drizzle for prolonged periods on Tuesday. Tuesday will be a breezy day with strong winds from the South and Southwest, strongest along the coastline

Wednesday

There will be a mix of cloud, sunny spells and scattered showers, with the western half of the country seeing the most rain again on Wednesday. Eastern counties will be mainly dry and seeing temperatures up to 19 degrees while it will be cooler in the west at 14-16 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday will be largely similar to Wednesday in that most of the showers will be in the western half of the country with sunny spells and scattered showers forecast by Met Éireann.

There will be highs of 15 to 18 degrees, in a light northwest breeze.

Friday

Friday will be a mostly dry day with just a few passing showers but it will be cloudier than Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will slowly start to fall as the week draws on with Friday having highs of just 14-17 degrees.

The weekend

It is set to be a wet weekend with rain pushing in from the west on Saturday, likely lasting through until Saturday night and Sunday. It will also be a breezy weekend with Met Éireann predicting a slightly cooler than average weekend for June.

