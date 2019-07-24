Sunny spells, 25C temperatures and scattered showers forecast amid weather warning to Irish holidaymakers

Pack both a sun hat and a brolly as a low pressure system moving in today will generate the odd shower along with some sunny spells.

Pack both a sun hat and a brolly as a low pressure system moving in today will generate the odd shower along with some sunny spells.

While the mercury won't hit the 25.7C mark that it did yesterday in Malin Head, Co Donegal, it will still be warm and pleasant enough over the next few days, according to Met Éireann forecaster Liz Coleman.

"While temperatures are falling back to normal, it will still be nice," she told Independent.ie.

However, there will be more clouds on the horizon, especially in the south and the west which can expect some scattered showers today.

But that doesn't mean ruling out days at the beach, especially along the eastern coast in Leinster where it should remain mostly dry with daytime highs a few degrees above normal at 24C or 25C.

Tomorrow will remain warm and mostly dry in the east and north, with daytime highs of between 20C and 24C, Ms Coleman said.

Read More: 15 tips to keep your hay fever under control as pollen count climbs

However, other parts can expect some heavy rain and thunder, especially along the west coast as the weather for the remainder of the week returns to an Atlantic regime - with daytime highs dropping to between 18C and 21C in a mix of sunny spells and showers forecast for Friday and over the weekend.

But the blast of hot and humid air over the past few days, as Ireland basked on the outer fringes of another heatwave engulfing the continent, will dissipate.

Sinead O’Kearney, from Lucan, at Sandycove. Photos: Frank McGrath & Gareth Chaney

Irish holidaymakers heading to Europe this week have been warned to take precautions as record-breaking temperatures in France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands are expected to exceed 40C.

Irish Travel Agents Association chief executive Pat Dawson urged Irish tourists to stay hydrated and avoid direct sunlight at peak periods of the day.

Irish Independent