Sunday World staff member injured after sulphuric acid sent in post

A staff member at the Sunday World has been injured after receiving a package which contained Sulphuric Acid.

Gardaí have now sought help from Interpol officials in tracking down the person responsible for sending the package which came from Spain via Germany.

The package was delivered to the offices of INM at the end of last month.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the package was sent in error or if it was a deliberate attempt to cause harm.

Police in Spain trying to track down the sender have been liaising with the parcel distribution company.

Online Editors