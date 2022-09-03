Sinn Féin continues to be the most popular party in the country according to the latest Sunday Independent/ Ireland Thinks poll.

The opposition party is up 1pc to 36pc, with Fine Gael falling by a point to 21pc. Fianna Fáil is also down a point to 16pc, while coalition partner the Green Party fell from 4pc to just 2pc.

Of the other parties, People Before Profit rose by one point to 5pc, the Social Democrats (4pc), Labour (3pc) and Aontú (3pc) were unchanged, while Independents/Other rose to 11pc, up two points on the August poll.

When asked who their preferred government could be in a forced choice, 36pc said a Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil-Green Party government, a drop from 40pc last month.

When asked the same question 42pc, down 3pc, said they would like to see a Sinn Féin-led government including Labour, the Social Democrats and the Greens.

Asked to set aside their personal preferences and say who they expect to be Taoiseach after the next general election, 57pc said the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, 18pc identified Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar with just 6pc opting for Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin while 19pc were unsure.

The cost-of-living and housing crises remain the two most important priorities that voters believe need to be dealt with, with 73pc identifying the cost of living (up 10pc in a month) and 52pc identifying housing (up one).

A distant third is healthcare at 17pc, while just 11pc of voters identified climate change as among the two most important priorities, with the war in Ukraine identified by 4pc and immigration identified by 7pc.

