Sun sets on Kellie’s memorable day in Tokyo but new dawn rises for Dublin’s north inner city

As the sun set on Kellie Harrington’s Olympic victory at Tokyo 2020, a new dawn was rising in Dublin’s north inner city, an area now ignited by hope.

Residents of Portland Row bathed in the late evening August sunshine, as they boasted of their pride in Dublin’s now famous daughter, a gold medalist who had come from humble beginnings to strive for and achieve glory on a world stage.

Kellie’s father, Christie Harrington, bolted out of the family home with son Joel, at around 7pm, after an exhausting day.

Dutifully he had answered the house door for several hours, to a stream of fans, all looking for photographs with the family.

But his eyes were still twinkling, just as they had been at around 6.10am when his daughter proved self-belief is a powerful thing.

“It’s beautiful,” Christie told the Irish Independent. “I’m shell-shocked.”

As he walked away from the street, lined with modest red brick terraces, all decorated in tricolours and posters of his daughter, he smiled.

“It’s like another world,” he said, before Joel encouraged his father to stroll with him, no doubt to take a reprieve from the glare of cameras and fans.

Two older residents, Margaret McCann and her sister-in-law Frances McCann, beamed as they walked down Portland Row.

“Kellie’s changed everything here in the north inner city today,” Margaret said.

“Now the young people can see, work hard, never give up and they can achieve success, too.

“Kellie’s changed how the young will think from today on. In the 80s and 90s, you couldn’t even get a job after an employer heard you were from Dublin 1.

“And the posh people from outside of Portland Row and Summerhill just thought we were all bad apples, when we never actually were.

“The people down here always did everything to help each other. And now, they’ll all see we are much more than they thought.

“We’re all capable of achieving and all of the children from around here are. They’ll all be joining boxing clubs now because of Kellie.”

The Harrington family’s next door neighbour, Stacey O’Brien (31), grew up with the boxer and witnessed firsthand how a young girl had envisioned the nucleus of a dream and dedicated every waking hour to achieving it.

Ms O’Brien, a mother to three-year-old Ellie, said she and all the children in the neighbourhood “idolise” the boxer.

“Kellie’s a heroine to Ellie and to all the kids,” she said. “This neighbourhood had a bad reputation outside of here but Kellie’s after changing all that.

“Now, we are home to an Olympic gold medalist. Now the kids will know they can do just what Kellie has, if they work hard.

“I grew up with Kellie and I saw her as a young girl, saying this was what she wanted and here she is. She did it.

“She was the most determined young woman and she held onto that dream and never gave up.

“We now need investment to help nurture young people around here. And I guarantee there will be more heroes made.”

Cork and Waterford GAA fans, fresh from the match at Croke Park, only a short distance from the Harrington home, filled the street, all hoping to get a glimpse of the boxer’s family.

Cars beeped and drivers yelled out of the windows. The party atmosphere was still underway 13 hours after the win had sparked celebrations.

Resident Joe Deevoy said: “We’ve not seen anything like this since Jackie Charlton and Italia 90.

“Kellie’s after lifting the entire nation after Covid-19 and God, did we need it. She’s a blessing.”

Cork fan Maria Hurley and her daughter Ava (7) stopped to pose for photos outside the now famous street.

“This is special,” Ms Hurley said. “I had to take Ava here after the match. Little girls need to see amazing role models like this, to learn about them, to believe anything is possible.

“Kellie will inspire a generation of girls to believe and succeed.”

Ava grinned and stuck her thumbs up when her mother said: “Kellie’s a champion, isn’t she Ava?”

Clearly the Harrington effect was already having an impact on even the youngest of fans.

Cork fans Siohbhan Coomey and her partner, Cyril Cuthbert, in their 50s, just stood smiling outside the Harrington house, a shrine to the sportswoman’s Olympic success.

“There might normally be a bit of rivalry between Cork and Dublin,” Ms Coomey said. “But not today. We’re as proud of Kellie Harrington as every Dubliner.

“Cork won today, Kellie won. This is a great day. One to remember.”