Sun makes a return with mercury to climb to 23C

And the good news is we can expect more of the same over the next few days.

The best of the weather will be in the south of the country where temperatures will climb to a high of 23C today. It will be cooler in the north, with highs of 16 to 19C. Met Éireann forecaster Vincent O'Shea said any rain over the coming days will be minimal.

"Predominantly dry weather is likely to prevail over the next few days," Mr O'Shea said, adding that the weekend will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and cloud and highs of between 16C and 21C.

Tomorrow will start off bright, with sunny spells over much of Leinster and Munster, and highs of 19 to 21C. But cloud will move in through the course of the day and showers will break out in west Munster later. The mild weather should hold out for the Westlife fans flocking to Croke Park tomorrow and Saturday night for the pop veterans' comeback tour.

Irish Independent