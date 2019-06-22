MET Éireann has finally delivered some good news on the weather front as temperatures are to hit 25C and "possibly higher" next week.

Summer weather here at last as 25C heat is on its way

The latest indications are for very warm and humid weather with temperatures ranging between 19C and 25C - and maybe even above that.

According to the national forecaster, while there will be lengthy spells of summer sunshine, there will be some heavy thundery showers at times too.

This weekend will be a mixed bag of outbreaks of rain and sunny spells.

Tonight will see scattered rain showers and moderate south-east breezes, while tomorrow will be a damp start with heavy rain affecting southern counties in particular.

Heavy thundery rain in the south will slowly push northwards through the day with high accumulations possible in short durations.

Temperatures will start to rise tomorrow, with the weather turning "very humid".

For festival lovers, the outlook is mostly positive.

Westmeath's Body & Soul, and Donegal's Sea Sessions festivals are both taking place this weekend.

Sea Sessions beach festival in Bundoran features activities in the water and on the sand during the day, with music from artists like Sigrid, Two Door Cinema Club and Dermot Kennedy running across the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Asthma Society has issued a warning for people in Ireland suffering from asthma and hay fever.

CEO Sarah O'Connor is urging people to take precautions to avoid a potentially fatal asthma attack.

Irish Independent