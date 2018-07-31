More balmy weather is on the cards for the August bank holiday weekend after a soggy start to the week.

Summer to return in time for the bank holiday as temperatures to reach 24C

While Met Éireann is not giving any iron-clad guarantees of a return to the hot and sunny conditions we have enjoyed in recent weeks, current indications are looking good for a largely warm and dry weekend ahead.

"It may not be completely dry but high pressure is expected to build and, if anything, it will get warmer over the weekend," Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe told the Irish Independent.

An Azores high-pressure system would build as we headed into Thursday, which, if all went well, would lead to temperatures in the low to mid-20s and periods of sunshine, she said.

The only potential spanner in the works was an Atlantic system that could move in and displace the high-pressure system with more unstable conditions, she said.

But, so far, things were looking promising, she added.

"But it won't be as hot as the summer so far and it won't be wall-to-wall sunshine," Ms Lowe said.

As for the chance of another heatwave in which temperatures hit 25C for five consecutive days, we would just have to wait and see, she said.

28 Jun 2018; General view of boys from Malahide and Clontarf playing rugby in the sunshine on Burrow Beach, Sutton, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn

Persistent

In the meantime, we can expect a mostly cloudy day today with periods of rain, some of which will be persistent and heavy in the west and north this morning, but gradually clearing throughout the day with mostly dry weather and the odd shower.

The south and east may also get some sunny breaks, while everywhere can expect a warm day with highs of between 16C and 21C.

However, it will be breezy, with moderate to fresh and gusty south to south-westerly winds, which will be strongest along the west and north-west coasts.

Tomorrow will start off bright in the east and north but clouds will move in with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading nationwide.

Parts of the west and south-west could see persistent and heavy rain by the afternoon and evening, while the rest of the country can expect a damp and humid night with temperatures hovering in the mid-teens.

However, conditions are set to improve on Thursday following early rain and drizzle.

Clear and sunny conditions will develop in the east and south-east, with temperatures hovering between 20C and 24C.

