Summer solstice: crowds greet the sunrise on longest day of the year

People watch the sun rise as they celebrate the summer solstice on Primrose Hill in London. PA

People practice yoga as the sun rises during the 2023 Summer Solstice at Stonehenge in Wiltshire. PA

People gather at sunrise to take part in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge in Wiltshire. PA

Sun worshippers got up very early or stayed out all night to celebrate the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere at Irish sites such as the ancient passage tomb at Newgrange and the Hill of Tara in Co Meath.

Crowds also gathered at the Grange Stone Circle, in Co Limerick. The site is made up of 113 contiguous standing stones, and is considered one of the most impressive stone circles in Ireland.

Photographer Declan Hehir captured the sun breaking through the trees at sunrise in Grange.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather has shared images of the solstice at the Ring of the Rath Hillfort, in Tullow, Co Carlow.

"A lovely fresh bright morning for the Summer Solstice sunrise and longest day of the year,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Images show the sunrise over the Ring of the Rath Hillfort here in Tullow. A Bronze Age hillfort.”

The events mirrored gatherings here and abroad, including one at the world-famous stone circle at Stonehenge near Glastonbury in England, where druids, pagans, hippies, local residents, tourists and costumed witches and wizards gathered.

At the summer solstice, the northern hemisphere is tipped most directly towards the sun, leading to more concentrated sunlight and shorter shadows at noon. The sun reaches its maximum height in the sky and the day of the solstice has the greatest number of daylight hours in the year.

On the same day in the southern hemisphere, which is tipped away from the sun, the sun's rays at noon are less concentrated and shadows are longer - it is their mid-winter. The situation in the two hemispheres is reversed at the winter solstice.

People touch the Heel Stone as the sun rises during the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge in Wiltshire. Wednesday June 21, 2023. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The exact moment of the summer solstice, which occurs between June 20 and June 22, varies from year to year because of the influence of other planets on earth's orbit and the slight wobble of its axis. This year, the summer solstice fell today, June 21. In Dublin, sunrise was at 04:57 and sunset at 21.57, giving just over 17 hours of daylight.

