Summer sizzle: Warning over heat and pollen

Met Éireann has warned that the UV index and pollen levels will both be "very high" for the coming days as temperatures soar.

Met Éireann has warned that the UV index and pollen levels will both be "very high" for the coming days as temperatures soar.

The mercury climbed to a sizzling 28C at the Met Éireann weather station in Valentia, Co Kerry, yesterday and temperatures of between 21C and 26C degrees are expected over the coming days.

However, health officials have urged the public to take precautions against sunburn as the ultraviolet, or UV, index remains very high today and tomorrow.

Pollen is also at the highest level, according to the Irish Meteorological Service.

"As temperatures climb and the dry sunny weather continues, a very high pollen risk can be expected," Met Éireann said. "Grass, weed and fungal spores are the allergens currently airborne."

Officials at the Marie Keating Foundation cancer charity warned that the risk of over-exposure to the sun can not only lead to sun damage but cancer.

The solar ultraviolet, or UV, index remains very high today which can lead to sunburn and damage to skin within a short time.

"As a nation, we love to get out when the sun shines, but it is important that we look after our skin and follow the SunSmart code," said Liz Yeates, the cancer charity's CEO.

The code includes always wearing sunscreen of factor 30 or more, as well as protective clothing, hats and sunglasses, and avoiding the sun between 11am and 3pm when the potential for burning is at its peak.

Meanwhile, wildlife officials are urging the public to be vigilant in the face of potentially deadly wildfires due to tinder dry conditions.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) issued a warning of the high risk of wildfires breaking out.

Although a status yellow high temperature warning for six counties in the south and west expired at 7pm yesterday, the risk of fires burning out of control remained a serious concern.

Dr Barry O'Donoghue of the NPWS said: "Fires do not just happen in Ireland - they are caused deliberately or inadvertently go out of control. Aside from the potentially devastating impact of fires on public and private property and forests, blazes can have devastating impacts on habitats and species and ecosystems that may have taken decades or centuries to establish," he said.

The spate of hot weather, which is set to continue today, drew thousands of sun worshippers to beaches and parks across the country as they enjoyed a rare spell of wall to wall sunshine.

The mini heatwave is set to continue today with good sunny spells nationwide and highs of between 21C and 26C, with cooler temperatures along the south coast due to onshore breezes.

Tomorrow will remain warm with sunny spells and highs of between 20C and 25C. Scattered showers, some possibly heavy, are likely, especially along some eastern coastal counties.

Irish Independent