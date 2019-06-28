Summer sizzle: Mini heatwave to continue with highs of 26C

Met Éireann has warned that the UV index and pollen levels will both be "very high" for the coming days as temperatures soar.

The mercury climbed to a sizzling 28C at the Met Éireann weather station in Valentia, Co Kerry, yesterday and temperatures of between 21C and 26C degrees are expected over the coming days.

However, health officials have urged the public to take precautions against sunburn as the ultraviolet, or UV, index remains very high today and tomorrow.

Pollen is also at the highest level, according to the Irish Meteorological Service.

"As temperatures climb and the dry sunny weather continues, a very high pollen risk can be expected," Met Éireann said. "Grass, weed and fungal spores are the allergens currently airborne."

Officials at the Marie Keating Foundation cancer charity warned that the risk of over-exposure to the sun can not only lead to sun damage but cancer.

Mini heatwave: Kate O’Doherty (1) from Kildare enjoys her first experience of the sea at Sandycove in Co Dublin. photos: Frank McGrath

The solar ultraviolet, or UV, index remains very high today which can lead to sunburn and damage to skin within a short time.

"As a nation, we love to get out when the sun shines, but it is important that we look after our skin and follow the SunSmart code," said Liz Yeates, the cancer charity's CEO.

The code includes always wearing sunscreen of factor 30 or more, as well as protective clothing, hats and sunglasses, and avoiding the sun between 11am and 3pm when the potential for burning is at its peak.

Meanwhile, wildlife officials are urging the public to be vigilant in the face of potentially deadly wildfires due to tinder dry conditions.

Eleanor Fox, from Dublin, Miranda Fu, from Drimnagh, and Amy McDonnell, from Glasnevin, enjoying the sun. photos: Frank McGrath

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) issued a warning of the high risk of wildfires breaking out.

Although a status yellow high temperature warning for six counties in the south and west expired at 7pm yesterday, the risk of fires burning out of control remained a serious concern.

Brandon Fitzgerald (12) and Aaron Houlihan (13) from Athy jump into the Grand Canal in the Co Kildare town. photos: Frank McGrath

Dr Barry O'Donoghue of the NPWS said: "Fires do not just happen in Ireland - they are caused deliberately or inadvertently go out of control. Aside from the potentially devastating impact of fires on public and private property and forests, blazes can have devastating impacts on habitats and species and ecosystems that may have taken decades or centuries to establish," he said.

The spate of hot weather, which is set to continue today, drew thousands of sun worshippers to beaches and parks across the country as they enjoyed a rare spell of wall to wall sunshine.

A woman cools off in a water fountain on June 26, 2019 at the Lustgarten in central Berli. Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP An elderly couple swim past a model boat at the Schwarzachtalsee lake in Ertingen, southern German. Photo by Thomas Warnack / dpa / AFP A man sleeps on chairs in the Tuileries Garden in Paris. Photo credit DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP/Getty Images People cool off at a lake in Haltern am See, western Germany. Photo: INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images A boy jumps from a diving board in to a swimming pool in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. Photo by Andreas Arnold / dpa / AFP A jaguar cools off in the pool of the Bordeaux-Pessac Zoo in Pessac, southwestern France. Photo credit: MEHDI FEDOUACH/AFP/Getty Images Young people cool off in a fountain in Lustgarten park. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images A woman takes a picture of the Louvre Pyramid (Pyramide du Louvre) as she soaks her feet in the water of a fountain. Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP Children play under water jets in a fountain as they cool off during a heatwave in Nice. Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images People sunbath in front of the Louvre Pyramid (Pyramide du Louvre). Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images People use an umbrella to shelter from the sun near the Louvre Pyramid (Pyramide du Louvre) during a heatwave in Pari. Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Image A bear seeks relief from heat as it eats iced food at a zoo in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli A bear seeks relief from heat as it eats iced food at a zoo in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli A Civil Protection volunteer delivers free bottles of water to tourists in Rome. Photo: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia A bear seeks relief from heat as it eats iced food at a zoo in Rome. Photo: REUTERS/Remo Casilli A macaque seeks relief from heat as it eats iced food at a zoo in Rome, Italy. Photo: REUTERS/Remo Casilli Ring-tailed lemurs seek relief from heat as they eat iced food at a zoo in Rome, Italy, June 27, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The mini heatwave is set to continue today with good sunny spells nationwide and highs of between 21C and 26C, with cooler temperatures along the south coast due to onshore breezes.

Tomorrow will remain warm with sunny spells and highs of between 20C and 25C. Scattered showers, some possibly heavy, are likely, especially along some eastern coastal counties.

Meanwhile, in Italy, at least two people have died from suspected heatstroke.

The country is currently experiencing temperatures topping 40C as Europe experiences a heatwave.

A Romanian man (72) was discovered in a park in Milan, while the body of another man was found in the country in the central Italian region of Marche, according to Il Globo.

The Italian Ministry of Health has issued a red alert for Rome, Florence, Turin, Perugia, Rieti, Brescia and Bolzano on Thursday, while Milan, Venice, Bologna, Naples, Bari, Verona, Viterbo, Latina and Frosinone will join them on Friday.

People are being advised to drink liquids, eat lightly, take care to preserve medication properly, and use air conditioning correctly.

The Italian Red Cross has set up a 24-hour hotline that people can ring for help and advice.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association Pat Dawson said they are advising people to "remain hydrated".

"Judging by the huge temperature increase in France and parts of Germany, we are advising all people travelling to adhere to the normal precautions and remain hydrated, particularly families with young children and the elderly," he said in a statement.

"They should ensure that their accommodation is air conditioned and remember that severe sun burn can happen within only an hour so be careful not to lie in the sun for too long."

Irish Independent