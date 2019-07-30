The sunshine-and-showers theme of Ireland's summer is set to last well into August.

The sunshine-and-showers theme of Ireland's summer is set to last well into August.

Summer of sunshine and showers expected to last beyond bank holiday

But the good news - especially for Galway Races fans - is that at least three days this week will feature mostly fine weather with spells of bright sunshine.

The best of the conditions will be tomorrow, Thursday and Friday - though all three days will still carry the risk of the occasional shower.

Heavier showers are likely today and Saturday, with Met Éireann warning that rain spells on Saturday could prove both persistent and quite heavy in areas.

Today will see the risk of thundery showers across the south.

Galway Races organisers will be relieved that Ladies' Day, which takes place on Thursday, will see mainly dry conditions with only a slight risk of showers, most of which are forecast for north-facing coasts.

Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said the mixed conditions will continue for the week ahead and the August bank holiday weekend.

"The good news is that there will be a fair amount of dry weather this week," he said.

"But there will be a risk of showers with the greatest risk on Tuesday, which will be a cloudy day with spells of rain.

"The rain will gradually clear but, after a dull start, things will brighten up on Wednesday and it will be mainly dry.

"Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry and temperatures will climb to around 22C."

However, some parts of Ireland will see daytime temperatures during the week of just 16C.

It is also a mixed outlook for the August bank holiday weekend - and major outdoor events such as the Indiependence music festival in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

Next Saturday is forecast to see showers, some of which will prove quite heavy, with some places also enjoying brief spells of sunshine.

However, there will be an improvement on Sunday which will be brighter and warmer.

Temperatures will still not climb above 22C while there will also be the now-ever- present risk of rain showers.

Festival-goers have been warned to pack for all weather conditions for the coming weekend - and to have hats, raincoats and ponchos at the ready.

Thousands of campers are set to descend on Indiependence with popular acts like Lewis Capaldi, Bastille and Biffy Clyro taking to the stage.

Meanwhile, the sold-out All Together Now music festival is promising a green weekend in Waterford.

Irish Independent