Summer of love: A year after postponing her wedding, Michelle prepares to walk down the aisle

Bride-to-be Michelle Burford will join thousands of newlyweds as she walks down the aisle this summer.

But it was a different story for the healthcare worker a year ago – postponing her nuptials, while working at the pandemic coalface.

Ms Burford (42) from Rathfarnham, south Dublin, will marry fiancé Graham Daly (43) from Ballymun on July 9, at the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim, Co Meath.

The couple, who met seven years ago, postponed early in the pandemic, as Ms Burford, who works at St Columcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin, saw the impact of Covid-19 up close.

Read More

“I witnessed so much heartbreak due to Covid at the height of the pandemic,” Ms Burford said.

“So many people didn’t get to say goodbye to their loved ones. So many were affected by this pandemic.

“We postponed because it was clear Covid was going to go on and on. I could see it in the hospital. I was devastated to postpone and then with every lockdown, I was really anxious that we wouldn’t be able to marry.”

However, due to working on the frontline, the bride-to-be decided to set the date back by an entire year, in a bid to have the best chance of throwing a large wedding.

“I wanted a large wedding, just because I decided life is too short – I felt let’s really have a big celebration,” Ms Burford said.

“Graham is a manager at Dublin Airport. We were both massively affected by the pandemic.”

Ms Burford arranged her wedding with Let’s Talk Weddings in Rathcoole, Dublin. The group, with a Facebook and Whatsapp community, was a “great support” she said, helping her with supplier details.

“We just want to be married now,” she said. “The other day we decided to book a videographer. Both my parents, Sam and Annette, passed away several years ago and I wish I had a video to look back on my parents but we don’t have that.

“It’ll be tough without my parents but my daughter Lauren, who’s 18, is going to walk me down the aisle, I couldn’t do it on my own.”

The couple have six children between them and each child, aged from five to 23 years old, will have a part in the wedding.

The newlyweds are not going to honeymoon, as despite nearing their wedding date, they will be separated almost immediately after.

“Graham is after getting an amazing job offer in Saudi Arabia,” she said.

“It means he’s gone the week after we get married for three years. It’s too massive an opportunity for me to ever stand in his way. It’s going to be hard but It’ll enable us to buy our house when he comes back. We are still renting.

“The benefits outweigh the sacrifices.

“The main thing is we’ll finally be married.”