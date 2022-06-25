| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Summer of love: A year after postponing her wedding, Michelle prepares to walk down the aisle

Michelle Burford and Graham Daly are getting married next month after postponing their wedding due to Covid. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Michelle Burford and Graham Daly are getting married next month after postponing their wedding due to Covid. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Michelle Burford and Graham Daly are getting married next month after postponing their wedding due to Covid. Photo: Mark Condren

Michelle Burford and Graham Daly are getting married next month after postponing their wedding due to Covid. Photo: Mark Condren

Michelle Burford and Graham Daly are getting married next month after postponing their wedding due to Covid. Photo: Mark Condren

Michelle Burford and Graham Daly are getting married next month after postponing their wedding due to Covid. Photo: Mark Condren

/

Michelle Burford and Graham Daly are getting married next month after postponing their wedding due to Covid. Photo: Mark Condren

Laura Lynott

Bride-to-be Michelle Burford will join thousands of newlyweds as she walks down the aisle this summer.

But it was a different story for the healthcare worker a year ago – postponing her nuptials, while working at the pandemic coalface.

Most Watched

Privacy