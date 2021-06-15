Summer may be saved for music lovers as details of €25m live entertainments scheme unveiled

Details have been released today of the successful recipients of the €25m Live Performance Support Scheme that aims to save the summer for the live ents industry in Ireland.

More than 200 recipients have received approval for funding from Arts Minister Catherine Martin under the scheme including Stradbally’s Elecric Picnic and the Body & Soul festival.

This scheme is part of a €50 million suite of measures to support the live entertainment sector and follows exceptional demand and very successful outcomes of the €5 million pilot Live Performance Support Scheme.

It means there is finally light at the end of the tunnel for thousands of industry workers, who have not been able to work since the very start of the pandemic.

The biggest recipient is Aiken Promotions, which has been green-lighted for grants of €581,000 to support performances in its Vicar Street base over the summer which will support artists and backroom staff.

Pod Festivals Ltd has been approved for €423,000 for its Meadows festival. It wants to put on an “open-air social-distant summer series of music, performance, spoken word and comedy.”

Event Fuel has been allocated €423,135 for its virtual festival with multiple live streamed stages while EP Republic limited, which lays on the popular Electric Picnic festival, has been allocated €423,135.

Body & Soul Event Creations Ltd has also been green-lit for €423,135. According to its application, Equinox will showcase exemplary Irish practitioners of music, comedy, spoken-word, set design, cross-pollinating practises while creating new authentic performances.

Zelda Productions got the go-ahead for just under €400,000 for performances of the hit musical ‘Angela’s Ashes’ in the Olympia Theatre.

Ardan Advisory Ltd, which runs Dublin venues Whelan’s, Opium and The George, says it will use the money for “live music performances featuring diverse genres from new and established artists.”

The Kerry venue of the GlenEagle Hotel is set to get €380,000 for the INEC Arena to put on live music shows and facilitate future recordings of artists’ performances.

Verdant Productions in Dublin will get €370,000 for performances in various venues around the capital city while Patrick Talbot Productions in Cork will get €333,440 for productions of ‘Philidelphia Here I Come.’

There’s some good news when it comes to the wedding industry with Pink Bear Ltd approved for €317,000 for the Wedding Band Association. This is to facilitate filming of performances to showcase wedding bands.

The Olympia Theatre in Dublin has got the go-ahead for €317,352 for its Live at the Olympia series while Schweppe Curtis Nunn Ltd in Kilkenny has gotten €290,906. This is for the Electric Caravan, a series of one-day micro-festivals at four historic houses, across the four provinces, celebrating with audiences the essence of the Irish summer festival.

MCD Productions Ltd has been approved for €264,000 for an event across multiple genres while Cherrycool Ltd has gotten €264,000 for a series of live outdoor shows in Tullamore over the August Bank Holiday.

Other receipients including the Indiependence Music & Arts festival which got €264,000 for outdoor concert series PaircLife alongside SeaSessions in Bundoran which got €222,000.

The Gaiety Theatre, Pat Egan Productions and Cronway Entertainment Ltd on behalf of the Bord Gais Energy Theatre all received approval for grants of over €200,000.

Minister Catherine Martin said she was “very pleased to announce this funding” which will support a wide range of performances over the coming summer months.

“I know this funding will assist in the employment of performers, artists, technicians, creative and performance support staff across the sector, bringing much-needed employment to many who have not had work for many, many months,” she said.

“I look forward to the high quality artistic output, as demonstrated in the pilot, which has been so important and enjoyed by so many.”