The mercury hit a high of 26.3C at Shannon Airport last month, the highest in six years.

Summer is finally here as May beats mercury average

The latest monthly weather report from Met Éireann says that rainfall was below average in May, and temperatures above monthly norms, as the first signs of summer arrived.

All weather stations also reported above average sunshine levels. The percentage of monthly sunshine values ranged from 104pc at Cork Airport, rising to 118pc at Casement Aerodrome, Dublin, and Shannon Airport, Clare.

This equates to 201.1 hours and 220 hours of sunshine respectively. The first half of May was marked by changeable weather, with rain and showers on most days and a noticeable drop in temperature towards the end of the second week.

But things changed for the latter half, as summer clothes were taken out of wardrobes and winter coats were discarded. "An anticyclone developed early on the third week bringing a drier and more settled spell," Met Éireann said, adding it was "largely fine and dry" in the last two weeks of the month.

Nearly all weather stations reported below average rainfall. At Casement, in Dublin, just 28pc of monthly average rain fell, or 16.8mm.

Conversely, rainfall was up by 126pc at Sherkin Island, Co Cork, to 114.5mm.

The month's wettest day was recorded at Valentia in Kerry with 27.5mm on May 20, the highest level since 2012.

Mullingar had the fewest number of rainy days with nine, while Sherkin Island had the most with 21. On the temperature front, all stations were above average as most parts of the country basked in sunshine.

The highest mean, or average, monthly temperature was at Shannon Airport and Newport in Mayo at 13.1C. This was 1.1C above average for Shannon, its warmest May since 2009, while Newport was 1.6C above average. Dublin Airport had the lowest average temperature at 11.4C.

The highest air temperature was recorded at 26.3C at Shannon Airport on May 29, the highest since 2012. The lowest was -1.2C at Mount Dillon in Roscommon. Met Éireann also noted there were no strong gale or storm-force winds recorded over the month. "Monthly mean wind speeds ranged from 5.5 knots (10.2kmh) at Moore Park in Co Cork to 12.9 knots (23.9kmh) at Belmullet in Mayo, its highest monthly mean wind speed for May since 2011," it said.

Gales were reported on May 1, 9 and 11. "The month's highest gust of 46 knots (85kmh) was reported at three stations, all on the 11th - Sherkin Island, Malin Head and Casement Aerodrome," it added.

