This summer saw temperatures soar to above 30C and Met Éireann’s report for the season has today confirmed it was generally hotter than years gone by.

The report found summer was warmer than average, dry and with heatwaves in places – though there were some periods of heavy rain.

According to the report, air temperatures across the country were above their long-term average and were more than 1C higher on average at Dublin airport.

Mount Dillon, in Co Roscommon, recorded the highest temperature on single day this summer, when it reached 30.8C there on Wednesday July 21.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded between June and August was 15.3 hours, at both the Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry on Wednesday June 30 and at Johnstown Castle, in Co Wexford, on Saturday July 17.

The weather service said that Summer 2021 was warm everywhere and relatively dry overall, especially in the south and east.

There were widespread heatwaves during July and dry spells recorded during June and July.

June - provisionally the third driest June on record - was a very dry month with the Jetstream, the core of strong winds above the Earth's surface, staying mostly to the north of the country; allowing high pressure to stay in control.

It was driest, warmest and sunniest in the midlands, south and east, with the west and north cooler and cloudier as weak Atlantic weather fronts encroached from the west on numerous occasions.

After a dry start, July saw Atlantic low-pressure systems take control for most of the first two weeks, which brought widespread heavy and thundery rain at times.

During the third and fourth weeks, blocking high-pressure dominated as the Jetstream moved north; allowing a very warm or hot air mass to move up from the south, which culminated in heatwave conditions in many places.

The end of July saw the Jetstream returning, bringing Atlantic westerlies with widespread rain at times.

The Jetstream stayed to the south during the first three weeks of August keeping Atlantic low-pressure systems under control.

This brought widespread heavy and thundery rain at times, especially towards the end of the first and third weeks of that month.

The end of August saw the Jetstream weaken and move to the north again, allowing blocking high pressure to dominate and bringing mostly dry conditions with some pleasant late summer sunshine at times.

The report also shows that the number of rain days between June and August ranged from 30 days at Dublin’s to 53 days at Knock Airport, Co Mayo.

Meanwhile, Mullingar reported the highest daily rainfall total on record, when 71.1 mm of rain fell there on Thursday, August 5.