Summer 2018 was one of the driest ever recorded thanks to heatwave
2018 will go down as one of the hottest and driest summers on record as weather conditions not seen for more than two decades were recorded across the country.
June delivered temperatures higher than 30C in some places which brought about prolonged drought conditions last experienced in 1995.
The unusually hot weather, which continued into July causing drought conditions and bringing water restrictions into effect, placed this summer alongside some of the hottest ever recorded.
While the summer of 2006 also saw extremely high temperatures it did not bring about drought conditions seen recently.
Similar hot and dry conditions prevailed during the same three-month period in 1973 and 1983 revealing a pattern of severe heatwave conditions that appears to come around once every ten years
Temperature stations across the country saw some of the highest temperatures ever recorded while all experienced higher than average readings.
The three days up to the 29th of June saw temperatures rise above 30C in a number of regions including Clare, Tipperary, Roscommon, Galway and Mayo.
Shannon Airport recorded its highest maximum temperature this summer at 32C - the highest ever recorded at the site since it was established in 1941.
At the same time, records from Cork Airport also showed the driest conditions ever recorded.
While the air temperature rose, rainfall levels fell well below averages for that time of year with some parts of the country experiencing just a third of its normal amount.
Gurteen in Co Tipperary recorded just 35pc of normal rainfall for the month of July. In Dublin, the combined recorded rainfall for June and July was the lowest since records began in 1850 with just 28pc of the normal levels recorded.
While June and July proved the hottest months, warm weather continued into August despite wetter than average conditions in the north, attributed for the most part to the remnants of post-cyclone Ernesto.
Tom Murphy, a climatologist with Met Éireann attributed the “exceptionally dry and widespread drought conditions” to the record-breaking temperatures.
A summary report from Met Éireann did not attribute the cause of the recent spell of warm weather to climate change but stated that it was “compatible” with the associated trends.
“Although it is not possible to attribute the individual extreme events of June and July to climate change, they are compatible with the general long-term trend,” it stated.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Crop damage mounts for EU farmers after torrid summer
- Return of the heatwave? Temperatures to reach up to 22C but it's not all good news
- Water restrictions likely to remain until October
- WWII 'ÉIRE' sign revealed after Bray Head gorse fire
- It's official: July was an 'absolute drought' for most