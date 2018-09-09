'Suicide tears families apart' - Mother who lost both sons urges families to talk

Dublin mother-of-three, Karen Docherty lost her two sons to suicide within three years of one another. As a way to deal with the pain she has taken to halls around the city to talk to others about the dangers of suicide and what signs to look out for.

Her eldest son, Stephen was 30 when he took his own life.

Karen's son Stephen

“Stephen had a drug addiction since he was 17-years-old,” explained Karen. “It went from smoking weed to being a heroin addict. He had been in and out of treatment. About nine months before he died he relapsed. It was worse than ever.

“We had a falling out when I found out at the Christmas he was back using, we didn’t speak for six months leading up to his death.

“During the June Bank Holiday I had a horrible feeling something was not right. He had taken his own life in his apartment. It had a terrible effect on my younger son. He felt it was his fault as they had had an argument the week before. When someone dies by suicide everyone in the family thinks it's their fault. Suicide tears families apart.”

Karen’s second son, Graham had just turned 22 when she found him hanging in the shed behind his house. He was near his two motorbikes which had been one of his life passions.

Graham was a software developer who had finished third level education with the best result in the college’s history, according to his mum. He had a “fantastic job and salary” with an American software company.

“A few days before his death, he wasn’t himself,” said Karen. “He was staying with me after the weekend of his birthday and he was in and out of bed. He told me he smoked weed over the weekend and felt really anxious.

Karen's son Graham

“When he got up the next morning he was still anxious. He said he was going to work from home. He rang later that day and said he was still feeling agitated.

“I had been at a friend’s funeral and told him I would be in touch with him in half an hour. I fell asleep for that half hour and when I woke up there were two missed calls from him. I called him back 10 times but he didn’t answer. I knew he was dead.”

It was two days after Graham's 22nd birthday and three days before he was due to graduate. His graduation turned out to be the day he was buried. Graham didn’t leave a letter for his family or any clues as to why he took his own life.

“With Stephen he couldn’t see a future for himself. He thought it would be the best thing for all of us but it was an impulse with Graham,” said Karen.

“We didn’t see signs, there wasn’t any obvious depression or mental health issue. He had such a great life. He was always the life and soul of the party.

For Karen, the suicides have torn her family apart. She blamed herself. Her daughter, Rachel, also blamed herself as she thought she hadn’t done enough to help her brother.

“Rachel and I didn’t speak for months after Stephen’s death, we both felt so guilty, we didn’t know how to handle things.”

When Karen’s son Stephen died, she went to the charity Console but when her second son died, she had to wait for three months to get an appointment for counselling.

Instead she started writing and talking to others about her experience, as a way to prevent other families from going through what she did and as a way to survive.

“I wrote for 7-8 hours a day and have turned my writings into a memoir. It was the only thing I could do.”

Karen has experienced suicidal thoughts herself and in a bid to fight them and to help other families from ever being in her situation, she has started giving presentations on suicide prevention.

“There should be mindfulness in class for children and suicide awareness training for teachers and parents and the drug problem out there has to be dealt with.

“I had suicidal thoughts myself. At times, I couldn’t see a way forward but I have a beautiful daughter and granddaughter to live for.

“We need to talk about suicide. If we don’t talk about it, how are we going to prevent it. Parents are the last to know. Sit your children down and talk to them. Especially young men. I don’t want any more families to go through what we have.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

