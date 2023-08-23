Suicide deaths of two women last year outlined in National Maternity Hospital annual report

The late maternal deaths happened between 42 days and one year after the end of pregnancy

Two late maternal deaths were reported by the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) last year. The deceased women in these cases took their own lives.

A late maternal death occurs between 42 days and one year after the end of a pregnancy.

The tragedies are outlined in the hospital’s annual report, with sympathies extended to family and friends of the deceased women.

Up to one in five women can have mental health problems in pregnancy or after birth ranging from mild to severe.

More than one in seven women who gave birth at the hospital last year were seen by its perinatal mental health team.

The HSE said perinatal mental health services have now been developed in all maternity units and hospitals. They provide specialist support to women experiencing mental health problems in pregnancy.

Nationally, increased numbers of women were referred to specialist perinatal mental health services during the early years of the pandemic.

It has been reported that there was a 60pc increase in numbers of these patients seen. It comes as 412 deaths from suicide nationally were registered last year. The figure represents 81 women and 331 men.

There has been a reduction in these tragedies since 2012, when there were 585 deaths from suicide.

The report of the National Office for Suicide Prevention for 2022 also shows self-harm rates are stabilising.

Rates fell between 2010 and 2020, with self-harm among men dropping by 17pc and reducing by 5pc among women. However, it said self-harm remains “a significant issue , particularly among young women in the 10-19 year age group”.

Funding for the office has increased from €5m in 2012 to €14m last year.

A Healthy Ireland survey produced last year included a representative sample of 7,455 people aged 15 and older living in Ireland who were interviewed on the issue of suicide.

It showed that 67pc know someone who has died by suicide, with 14pc having a person close to them who has died in this way.

Those aged between 45 and 64 are most likely to know someone who has died by suicide, followed by people aged under 25 (58pc), and those aged between 25 and 34 (61pc).

Just over a quarter of 45 to 54-year-olds know someone close to them who has died by suicide, compared with 15pc of those under 25.

Almost three quarters of those living in Munster and Connacht/Ulster knew someone who took their own live.

This contrasts with 59pc of those living in Dublin and 69pc of people in the rest of Leinster.

Just over a quarter reported that the person they know who most recently died in this way was a friend, while 25pc identify them as an acquaintance and 23pc described them as an extended family member. Some 4pc said they were an immediate family member.

About 8pc of those who know a person that died by suicide said the death had a significant or devastating effect on them.

For help, call Samaritans Ireland on 116123 or Pieta House on 1800247247.