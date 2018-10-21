THE chronic shortage of child mental health services in the South East resulted in suicidal children being hospitalised - at times "for several days" - while they waited to be assessed by a specialist psychiatrist.

Suicidal children forced to wait 'for several days' to be assessed by psychiatrist

A concerned staff member at the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) reported the practice to the Ombudsman in 2016 according to an internal review of the child mental health service in the South East.

The lack of consistent consultant cover had been going on for four years and "up to 60 children had been affected", according to the review into one of most chronically under-resourced child and adolescent mental health services in the country. The service has been beset by problems of staffing shortages and long waiting lists across the country.

However, the report for the Health Service Executive's mental health service division stated bluntly the area had the lowest resourced child and adolescent psychiatry team in the country and had no dedicated psychiatry beds.

It cited a "recent" case of a child who presented out of hours to Wexford General Hospital's emergency department.

It took three days of "negotiation", legal advice and eventual intervention of the National Director of Mental Health to secure an emergency bed for the child.

The report, part of a tranche of records released under the Freedom of Information Act, proposed referring children and adolescents to private specialist psychiatrists with direct access to private beds until the HSE is in a position to provide public beds.

It highlighted an "urgent clinical requirement" for an out-of-hours child and adolescent psychiatry service in keeping with international standards.

