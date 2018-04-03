Sudden death of officer nephew of Garda Commissioner

A serving garda and nephew of the Acting Garda Commissioner has died suddenly while on duty in the west of Ireland.

Garda Shane Cuffe, who was aged in his late 30s, was found by his shocked colleagues in Clifden garda station in Co Galway yesterday morning.

The officer's tragic death is not being treated as suspicious. There is no suggestion of any foul play and it is believed he may have suffered a heart attack. Originally from the village of Moycullen, near Galway city, Garda Cuffe was a member of An Garda Síochána for 13 years.

He is understood to have been married with two young children. He was found by colleagues at around 7am yesterday.

Garda Cuffe was a nephew of Acting Garda Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin, who took over from predecessor Nóirín O'Sullivan last year. The Acting Commissioner has strong family links to the Galway area, speaks fluent Irish and served as sergeant in the Aran Islands before being promoted through the ranks.

Following the death of Garda Cuffe, a file will now be prepared for the local coroner for an inquest. A post-mortem examination is also expected to take place to establish the exact cause of death.

A spokesman for the Garda Representative Association (GRA) said: "The GRA is awaiting full details of this tragic event."

They added: "However, our thoughts and prayers are with Garda Cuffe's family at this terrible time for them."

