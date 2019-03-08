Sudden death of 'legendary' Irish champion 'Blue' shocks bodybuilding world

The world of bodybuilding is in mourning following the sudden death of "legendary" Irish champion and personal trainer 'Blue' James Shinners.

The world of bodybuilding is in mourning following the sudden death of "legendary" Irish champion and personal trainer 'Blue' James Shinners.

The nine-times Mr Ireland winner died suddenly in his native Limerick on Wednesday aged 57.

Mr Shinners, a qualified nutritionist, had been a vital cog in boxer Bernard Dunne's backroom machine, when the 'Dublin Dynamo' won the World Super Bantamweight Championship belt, defeating Panamanian champion Ricardo Cordoba in 2009.

Photos on his Facebook show him standing with a bodybuilding championship trophy alongside Munster and Ireland legends John Hayes, David Wallace and the late Anthony Foley.

Mr Shinners, a native of the St Mary's parish in Limerick, who was living in Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, and started his own gym in his 20s. He loved body the sport of bodybuilding and had always dreamed of competing in Mr Universe, and eventually earned two top six placings.

He had also organised a multitude of white-collar boxing charity events, was a respected bodybuilding judge, contest performance coach, and IABA (Irish Athletic Boxing Association) coach. He had a lifetime achievement award from the National Amateur Bodybuilding Association (NABBA).

Si Sweeney, a fellow NABBA lifetime member, from Cork, said he was "shocked".

"I’m terribly sad and shocked to hear of the passing of Irish Bodybuilding Legend Blue James Shinners..Champion Bodybuilder, Coach, Judge, gentleman..an inspiration to so many, will be sadly missed by all."

Fellow champion bodybuilding Andy Lawley offered his condolences and said the pair had "spent some good times on stage together".

Blue James Shinners

Irish Independent