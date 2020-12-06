‘Such tragic news’ – two people killed in Dublin house fire

Two people died in the fire Photo: Johnny Brew

Two people have died after a house fire in Dublin.

Gardaí in Malahide are investigating all circumstances surrounding the fatal fire in Portmarnock.

They were alerted to the fire at approximately 10.30pm last night. The fire was brought under control by Dublin Fire Brigade and the bodies of a male and female were discovered.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Their bodies have been brought to Dublin City Mortuary, where a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

Fianna Fail Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee paid tribute to the man and woman on social media, writing: “Such tragic news coming from Portmarnock this morning. May they rest in peace.”

Overnight firefighters were called to a well developed house fire in #Portmarnock. Crews in breathing apparatus fought the fire and sadly, the remains of 2 people were discovered. Our thoughts are with the families, friends and community at this difficult time 📸 file pic.twitter.com/0S98KIx0Nu — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 6, 2020

A garda spokesperson said: “Investigating Gardaí have preserved the scene as they work towards establishing the cause of the fire.

"The bodies will be removed to the Dublin City Mortuary, Whitehall where a post mortem examination will be conducted by the State Pathologist in due course.

"Results of the post mortem and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Malahide Garda Station.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01-666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

Online Editors