Extended family of a four-year-old girl who died in a tragic accident in Spain have travelled to be with her parents.

'Such tragic circumstances' - family travel to Spain after girl (4) drowns in pool

The little girl from Straffan, Co Kildare, passed away after she fell into a swimming pool at a complex in an area known as Spain's Golden Mile, in Marbella.

It's understood that she may have been playing in a plastic paddling pool but somehow managed to get out and fell into the adult pool.

One of her parents was with the youngster.

Her other parent, who is said to run a successful business in Celbridge, has flown out to be by her devastated partner's side and to make arrangements to have their daughter's body flown back home.

Local media reported that emergency services received a call at around 10.30am on Saturday.

The girl had been taken from the pool but was said to be unresponsive.

Despite the best efforts of medics on the scene, she passed away.

"Local police were the first on the scene and tried to save the youngster's life using a defibrillator before paramedics arrived to take over," a local source said.

"They were unable to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene."

"Nothing could be done to save the life of the four-year-old," local media reported.

One local described the villa where the tragedy occurred as a four-bed property in sprawling grounds.

Spain's national police have taken over the investigation and a post-mortem examination has been carried out on the remains.

However, it was being treated as a tragic accident.

Locals at the scene said that the family were coming towards the end of a one-month summer holiday when the tragedy struck.

The girl's parents live in the Celbridge area of Co Kildare.

One local woman, who did not want to be named, described the incident as an awful tragedy.

"I can just imagine what they are going through.

"To lose a daughter in such tragic circumstances, you wake up and think about it.

"It must stay with you for the rest of your life," she said.

She said that extended family have travelled to be by the side of the girl's parents.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that consular assistance was being offered to the girl's family.

