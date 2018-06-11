Tributes have poured in for a teenage GAA player who died only hours after arriving in Cyprus for a holiday with a group of friends.

'Such a shock for the family' - GAA player (19) falls to his death on holiday with friends in Cyprus

Conor Morgan (19), from Dundalk, Co Louth, is understood to have died after a fall on Saturday night. The corner back for Dundalk Gaels GAA club had arrived in Ayia Napa with 10 friends on Friday.

Dundalk Fine Gael councillor John McGahon, Mr Morgan's cousin, told the Irish Independent: "This is such a shock for the family. "When something like this happens to a grown-up child in a foreign country, it makes it all the more unbearable.

Conor Morgan

"The focus now is on getting Conor home to Ireland. The family are in touch with the consulate to help arrange that. "Conor was a very good Gaelic football player. His dad is heavily involved in the club too.

"He was out there with 10 different friends, I think from Dundalk. "We still don't know exactly what happened, apart from Conor seems to have fallen."

Dundalk Gaels described Mr Morgan as a "great friend" in a tribute on the club's Facebook page. It said: "Dundalk Gaels regret to announce the death, while on holidays, of our club member, player and great friend Conor 'Morgie' Morgan.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family Paul, Blathnaid and Sarah at this incredibly difficult and devastating time."

Noel Connolly, Dundalk Gaels' chair, said: "The details of what happened are not completely clear yet, but we are trying to pull ourselves together and we're gathering the players.

"They are very upset at the loss of Conor; it's an incredibly tough time for Conor's family and the club. "This is very fresh and raw. Conor was a lovely lad, a real gentleman, a big chap.

"He was from a very well-respected family." Many friends also shared touching tributes to the youngster.

Meabh O'Hanrahan was in secondary school with him and said that Mr Morgan was adored by everyone. "I am in shock, such horrific news to wake up to," she told Independent.ie. Adored

"Myself and Conor did the Leaving the same year and both of us took a year out before going into Business Studies in DCU in 2016. "Conor was very popular and an adored boy, both in Dundalk and at DCU. "From his sports to college, Conor excelled in everything.

"He will be deeply missed from his class in DCU and his community in Dundalk." School friend Jeff Stephen said he "can't speak highly enough of Conor. "He was a great guy. I knew him from secondary school and always had a laugh with him.

"Not one person from Dundalk can say a bad word about him; he was liked everywhere and will definitely be missed." Neighbouring GAA clubs took to Facebook to offer their condolences.

