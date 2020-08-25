'Such a nice kid and a great laugh' - hundreds attend vigil for teenager who died in collision with bus

Hundreds of people have attended a vigil for a teenager who died in a collision with a bus in north Dublin.

Ballymun native Shane Murphy (17) was on a motorbike when he died following a collision with a Dublin Bus on Sunday.

He was travelling along the R122 and the R108 at St Margaret's, Finglas when he was fatally injured just before 8pm.

His body was removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary where a post-mortem will take place.

The bus driver, a man in his 50s, did not sustain any injuries but was treated for shock at the scene.

Hundreds of locals gathered near the scene of the accident last night to pay their respects to Shane.

A large number of teenagers and young adults converged at a field off the R108 to bid farewell, some fired off firecrackers as a tribute.

A young woman who lived near Shane in Poppintree said the boy was very popular in the area and will be sadly missed by his family.

He was the second-eldest of five children and was well known at the local GAA club where he played hurling, she told Independent.ie.

"The family is just devastated," she said. "So many people came out to show their respects."

The road was closed for some time on Sunday while gardaí investigated the scene.

They are appealing for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to contact them. Dublin Bus said in a statement that the bus was out of service at the time and that no customers were on board.

Shane was a former member of the Cumann Báire Setanta GAA club in Ballymun, which expressed its condolences last night.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden death of a former club member Shane Murphy this evening.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time," the club said in a statement.

Devastating

Tributes also poured in from loved ones as the community tried to come to grips with the teenager's passing.

"Sorry to hear about Shane, such a nice kid and a great laugh rest in peace little man," one tribute read.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Keith Connolly extended his condolences to Mr Murphy's family, saying: "From what I heard he was a very likeable character and was involved in the GAA and other clubs. Obviously, losing someone of that age is devastating for the community too."

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have travelled the road to contact Finglas Garda Station.

Herald