'Substantial' reward and song from singing priest offered as reward for return of 'priceless' historic gem

A COMMUNITY is appealing for the return of a 100-year-old water pump “a priceless” historic gem, for a “substantial” reward, with the promise of a song from singing priest Fr Ray Kelly.

The bottle green pump was sawed from a wall on Thursday morning or on Wednesday night, in Knockalough Cross, near Dromone and Oldcastle, in Co Meath.

Residents have clubbed together to offer anyone who comes across the pump a reward - while Joe Duffy - who featured the story on RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline, offered parish priest Fr Ray Kelly’s singing skills, as part of the reward.

Resident Fiona Flynn, told Liveline: “The pump has vanished and we’re devastated.

“If anyone has done the JFK walk, this is the first turn you are met with and the pump was at it.

“It’s a working pump, farmers use it, people use it out for runs.

“A lady (in the community) said that her mother used it as a child, bringing back the water.

“They are something to be valued, they’re historic.”

The residents were placing flowers near the pump at 9am yesterday when they spotted the 5ft high pump had been sawed from the wall.

Another pump was stolen from a community nearby two weeks ago and now residents are convinced someone is trying to sell the historic items to householders doing their gardens up.

“I was thinking about it,” Ms Flynn said. She added: “People are building up their gardens - they’d love a pump. I think people who are putting beautiful features in, need to stand up and say where they got the pump.”

Ms Flynn didn’t feel thieves would have stolen the pump to sell as scrap, as it “would not have been worth their while.”

But to sell on as a garden feature, would have been a more lucrative option for the thieves, she added.

“People are paying big money,” for the pumps, Ms Flynn said.

“Anyone who has a pump installed has to realise they’ve been taken from local communities, they're priceless,” she added.

Joe Duffy was angered on air at the theft of the pump and told listeners that as well as the community reward he was: “Throwing in a bonus. If anyone finds the pump, Fr Ray will sing down the phone to them.”

Ms Flynn added that she was sure the parish priest would sing for the pump’s return.

Dubbed the singing priest, Fr Kelly appeared on Dancing With the Stars earlier this year on RTÉ.

Gardaí in Kells are investigating the theft. A garda spokesperson said: “If there was anyone in the area during the night and saw any suspicious activity or can help to get the item back please call the Garda Station on 046-9240999.”

Online Editors