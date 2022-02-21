Sub-zero chill and snow to follow third major storm to hit country in a week

Traffic goes through a flooded lane of the M7 at Rathcoole, Co. Dublin. Picture credit; Damien Eagers

Sean Dunne out for a walk in Clontarf during high winds. Pic: Mark Condren

Snow and sub-zero temperatures will follow on the tail of an unprecedented third major storm in less than a week.

After Dudley and Eunice, today Ireland is once again being battered by high winds caused by Storm Franklin.

As the third storm clears, the country will be dipped into sub-zero temperatures, with snow and frost as the weather takes a polar turn.

Met Éireann has forecast that on Wednesday night rain will clear and make way for sleet and possible snow on higher ground, with temperatures dropping to -2C and only reaching a potential high of 1C.

While there were several named storms in 2020, it is understood this is the shortest space of time that Ireland has ever had to deal with three in such quick succession.

Met Éireann forecaster Linda Hughes said it was “unusual” for Ireland to see three named storms within a week.

It comes as thousands of people were planning midterm getaways, but faced disruption on ferries and flights, as well as treacherous driving conditions. A number of flights were disrupted yesterday with delays, cancellations and diversions, due to the storm.

Some disruptions are expected to continue into this morning.

A Stena Line spokesperson also addressed the trio of named storms, after ferry services between Ireland and the UK were cancelled last night due to high winds.

“This is the first time we’ve had three successive storms in under a week since they started naming storms seven years ago,” the spokesperson said. “Let’s hope it’s the last.”

However, the unsettled weather is set to persist, and the icy conditions expected this week will bring further challenges.

Ms Hughes said: “The reason for the storms is the positioning of the jet stream over

Ireland.

“We had a very strong jet stream over the country recently.

“This will remain over the country for the next week, keeping the weather unsettled.

“The jet stream positioning means there’s very strong winds up in the atmosphere, about 30,000 feet up, about the height of a plane.”

Storm Franklin brought winds of up to 130km an hour to parts of the country with the north-west expecting to be worst hit.

Status orange wind warnings were put in place for Clare, Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

The rest of the country was put under a yellow weather warning for high winds.

There was the threat of coastal flooding in western counties including Mayo, Galway and Clare where high tides were also expected off the Atlantic.

On the Irish Sea, Stena Line was forced to cancel afternoon and evening ferries from Dublin to Holyhead due to high winds.

But the Stena Adventurer was due to sail this morning at 8.15am from Dublin Port to Holyhead.

Ferries from Holyhead to Dublin were last night cancelled. Journeys were due to depart from the Welsh port in the afternoon.

A spokesman for the ferry company said: “There were no sailings last night from Dublin, Rosslare or from Wales. We will accommodate passengers on any other sailings we can or refund them.

“The contact centres are currently handling each day what they’d normally handle in a week. We are just asking people to give us a little patience, so the team can respond. No one needs to worry, they will be refunded or trips rearranged. If they need to get in touch, the best way is to email: Feedback@stenaline.com and we will get back as soon as we can.”

A midnight flight from Cardiff due to arrive at Dublin Airport at midnight was cancelled and a 6am flight from Cork Airport to Amsterdam was last night cancelled.

Winds reached up to 130km an hour in Donegal, where there was an orange weather warning in place.

The north-west orange warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo was due to be lifted at 7am today.

This morning will continue to be very windy across the country, with strong to gale force north-westerly winds but these will decrease throughout the day. Temperatures will reach between 9C and 11C.

Last night there were some wintry showers and snow fell on higher ground in parts of Ulster.

Temperatures in the north-west dropped to as low as 1C in parts.

These will rise to around 5C to 7C this morning.

By Wednesday it will turn much colder across Ireland. Sleet will fall in parts and there’s a chance of snow on higher ground, with temperatures dipping as low as -2C to 1C at night, with frosty and icy stretches.

Met Éireann forecast that “persistent rain followed by heavy showers will lead to localised flooding in places”.