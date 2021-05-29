Get your sun hats out because it’s set to be a stunning weekend with sunny spells and temperatures of up to 21C forecast nationwide.

Although there’s a cloudy start to the day, it will brighten up widely across the country, however a few showers may bubble up in the east and north.

Winds will be light, which will make way for a warm day. Temperatures will range from 16 degrees along coasts to 20 or 21 inland.

Ireland could even be seeing the hottest day of the year this weekend. The highest temperature reached so far this year was 21.2C on April 1 at Valentia, Co Kerry.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells making way for another dry and warm day tomorrow.

"Most areas will be dry and warm with good sunny spells [on Sunday],” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures will generally range 19 to 21 degrees celsius, in just light southerly or variable breezes.

"Not quite as warm across parts of the south and west coast, but nonetheless still very mild here with above-average maxima.”

Sunday night is forecast to stay dry with light southerly breezes, however, some mist and fog will develop across southern counties.

According to the national forecaster, the good weather will continue on into next week- with Tuesday expected to reach highs of 22C.

“Monday dry and mainly sunny with temperatures reaching 20 degrees inland, a little cooler on coasts,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

“Winds will be light, occasionally moderate and sea breezes may develop in the afternoon.

“Monday night will be dry and clear with temperatures of between seven and nine degrees in light breezes.

“Tuesday will be warmer with temperatures up to 22 degrees inland, once again, cooler at the coast.”

According to the forecaster, the outlook for Thursday and beyond is unsettled conditions.