Stunning image of shipwreck under the stars claims top Irish astronomy photo prize

A striking image of the Milky Way over a shipwreck in Co Wexford has scooped the top prize in the Reach for the Stars photography competition.

The picture, captured by Adrian Hendroff and titled Ghost Ship, over the Port Láirge shipwreck near Bannow Bay, Saltmills, claimed the first prize in the Back on Earth category.

The astrophotography competition is run by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies.

Mr Hendroff, from Stepaside, Dublin, also won the top prize in the Public Choice category - receiving the most votes in the online public vote for his image Illuminate.

The two runners-up in the Back on Earth category were Patryk Sadowski, from Derry City, for his image Manannán mac Lir & Aurora and Keith Levins, from Blackrock, Cork City, for his submission, The Almighty Arch.

Head of Astrophysics at DIAS and a member of the judging panel Professor Peter Gallagher said the image of the shipwreck near Bannow Bay “mesmerised the panel when we saw it”.

“The Milky Way captured above the ship in all its glory is perfectly framed with the rusting ship, seaweed laced mudflats and the faint glow of the Northern Lights. It's clear a huge amount of thought and creativity went into capturing this image,” he said.

Sara Harvey, from Bishopstown, Co Cork, claimed first prize in the Out of this World category.

This category called for images depicting scenes or elements of astronomical interest such as deep space images or images of the solar system.

The winning image M51 - A Galactic Dance captured the Whirlpool Galaxy, located 31 million light years from Earth.

The galaxy has a face-on appearance as seen from Earth, showing its distinct spiral structure and galactic core.

M51 - A Galactic Dance by Sara Harvey

Runners up in the Out of this World category were Enda Kelly, from Wicklow Town, for his image When the planets align - Lunar occultation of Mars, and David Mackie, from Athenry, Co Galway, for his image The Spaghetti Nebula.

Prof Gallagher added: “The level of detail captured in Ms Harvey’s M-51 – Galactic Dance is really impressive.

“It is well framed to include many points of interest including the hot, young stars and yellow, older stars within the winding, graceful arms of the Galaxy.

“You can also see some tiny galaxies floating in the background and its companion galaxy NGC 5195 is clearly visible. This is a technically brilliant image.”

The winners were selected by a judging panel who examined over 70 entries.

Mr McCreary said Astro-photography competitions are a “great way to reconnect the general public to the night sky”.

“As a new member of the judging panel this year, I was honoured to be involved in the judging process,” he said.

“Through the competition we can encourage as many people as possible to explore our world through the night sky.

Joining a local astronomy club or society is a great way to get involved and there are lots of groups around the country.”