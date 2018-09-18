'Stunned and shocked' - Funeral of teen killed in road crash

A Derry teenager who was killed in a crash near the Donegal border last week was a "bubbly, outgoing girl who made everyone smile" - mourners at her funeral were told yesterday.

Laura Szewc, who attended North West Regional College, died when the Vauxhall Corsa she was travelling in hit a tree at Nixon's Corner last Wednesday night. Two friends who were in the car with her were injured.

Hundreds of mourners stood in the rain yesterday as the remains of the 18-year-old student were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Steelstown in a horse drawn carriage which was brimming with pink and white floral arrangements.

Her heartbroken mother Marzena, and her two brothers Patrick and Gabriel, walked behind the young woman's white coffin as it was carried into church.

Dozens of the young woman's friends, some of whom were wearing pink T-shirts with Laura's face on them and the words 'I Love You Laura' emblazoned on the back, wept as the cortege passed. Inside the church Fr John McDevitt, who officiated at the service alongside Polish priest Fr Ignatius, told mourners that Laura was "so young and full of life" and "still had so much to do".

Fr McDevitt told the congregation: "Laura's family and indeed the whole community were plunged into darkness on Wednesday night as news came through of her death.

"But even in the midst of this darkness there has been some light, seen in the large number of people who have gathered around the family these last few days to show love and support.

"From a young age, Laura had that happy, bubbly, outgoing personality. You always saw her with a smile. She could also be a little bit crazy at times.

"Last year she bought a new boiler suit and goggles and got a ladder and cut down the trees hanging over the back garden. With Laura, you didn't know what was going to happen."

During the service, musician Lee McVicker, a friend of Laura, performed a special song he wrote in her memory.

Part of the service was conducted in Polish and mourners were told that Laura had left Poland when she was five years old to come and live in Derry. Many of her relatives from Poland had made the journey to the province to attend the funeral Mass.

Fr McDevitt said that the family and community were "shocked and numbed" by the young childcare student's passing.

"Laura's tragic death has left us all stunned and shocked," he said.

"We are all numbed by the suddenness and the horror of it. We have so many questions, yet few answers. We do not want to believe that someone we have known and loved is dead.

"She was so young and full of life. Her work on earth was not yet finished.

"She was in the prime of her life and still had so much to do and so much to give other people.

"But her tragic death does not negate the rest of her life and all that she brought her family and friends. Today we give thanks for that life."

Interment took place at Derry City Cemetery.

