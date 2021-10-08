The coordinator of a charity which provides cheap dinners in Cork City has said “students who are coming to us are very hungry”.

Penny Dinners Trustees volunteer coordinator Caitríona Twomey said the high cost of rent and utilities means some students in Cork have “nothing left over for food”.

It comes as a fundraising drive set up to ease food poverty in UCC has raised more than €14,000 in 18 hours after a food bank in the college ran out in less than an hour on Wednesday.

Students queued at the first food bank run by the UCC Students’ Union and many people had to be turned away as demand far outstripped supply.

Read More

More than 100 students were supported by the food bank but many had to be turned away as supplies ran out much quicker than anticipated.

Speaking on RTÉ, Ms Twomey said: “We know that students who are coming to us are very hungry and they’re so grateful for what we give them. They offer hours volunteering and they say they want to help, and they do.”

Cork Penny Dinners is advising University College Cork on what to include in the parcels which it is providing to students in need.

The group has also been providing students with “basic stuff” such as pasta, peas, noodles, butter, biscuits and tea in recent weeks, according to Ms Twomey.

She said the students are often apprehensive when they come to the service at first.

“Sometimes when they come at the start, they’re forlorn, they’re ashamed and stuff like that. Then they get a little bit upbeat. They say no, this will help me survive. This will get me through the night,” she said.

“We appreciate the fact that they know what they’re getting. They keep on saying they wouldn’t be able to study without the food in their hungry bellies.”

She added that there are students who can afford the current cost of going to college and there are those who cannot – and those families are struggling, she added.

“The students are trying very hard to get an education. They’re being told by Government that they’ll get a third-level education and a better job and they’re trying to do that,” Ms Twomey said.

“You’ve got to look at the cost of living in this country. If you don’t have the money to pay the cost of living then something is going to suffer.”

Read More



