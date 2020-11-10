Students sit average two-three subjects in November Leaving Cert

Students sitting the postponed Leaving Cert, starting next Monday, are doing an average of two to three subjects each.

Some 2,800 of the Leaving Cert 2020 candidates will take a total of about 7,300 written papers, with Biology Higher Level the most popular subject.

Ms Andrea Feeney, CEO-designate of the State Examinations Commission (SEC) told the Oireachtas Education Committee that about 200 of the candidates are students who studied some or all their subjects outside school.

The switch from the June exams to calculated grades meant that some students did not receive a grade or grades because they did not have a teacher to provide an estimated mark.

Ms Feeney said that most students were doing two or three subjects and the exams would be held in about 600 of 740 post-primary schools nationwide.

Students sitting the exams, which run until December 11, may become eligible for a deferred college place on a course of choice, based on CAO 2020 points. Students may combine their best results from calculated grades and the written exams for points purposes

Ms Feeney, who was Director of the Calculated Grades Executive Office, Dalton Tattan, an assistant secretary in the Department of Education and Chief Inspector Harold Hislop were answering committee questions on Leaving Cert 2020 and Leaving Cert 2021.

Mr Tattan said that the Leaving Certificate class of 2020 faced a unique set of circumstances and the decision to provide students with Calculated Grades was taken with the very best interests of students at heart and in full consultation with the partners in education.

Addressing the issue of computer coding errors in the calculated grades process, Mr Tattan said “it has to be recognised that the degree of pressure on everybody, including the company doing the coding, was extreme”.

The errors resulted in about 6,100 students receiving grades lower than they should have been awarded and almost 8,000 receiving grades higher than they should have been awarded.

He said to date, the bill from the company involved, Polymetrika, amounted to about €193,000, and when asked about any legal comeback, he said they would “seek advice in relation to the contract.”

Mr Tattan added “It does have to be looked at in the round and we know the pressure everyone was under, including the company. It was under very intense pressure, literally around the clock.”

Mr Hislop told the committee that efforts were made to set up a system of independent checks on the process, but in the time available that was not possible.

“We made approaches to the University of Oxford and others but each of the agencies in the UK and Ireland that would have provided that expertise were taken up with their own Calculated Grades process and hoovering up international expertise to do it,” said Mr Hislop.

Asked to provide assurances about the June 2021 Leaving Cert exams, Mr Tattan said that the Department was “determined” to run them to “run as far as we can all the components of exams, so that students can demonstrate their skills in different areas.”

He acknowledged calls for certainty, but said it was “difficulty with a pandemic to have certainty.

The Department is facing about 20 legal actions arising from the decision to replace June 2020 exams with calculated grades.

Some involve students from the class of 2020 and others are from the class of 2019 who, for various reasons, feel they were disadvantaged by the process.

Mr Tattan said all the litigants were broadly arguing against the model used to standardise grades after schools submitted estimated marks

It is known that in some cases, 2020 students are challenging the downgrading of school marks, while some 2019 students believe that the grade inflation associated with calculated grades cost them a preferred college place this year.

There is a commitment to a review of the calculated grades process and Mr Tattan said one possibility was that it would go to a commercial company following a tender process and the other was the establishment of a panel of international experts.

Asked about lessons to be learned from this year, Mr Hislop said the experience had shown that if students were assessed over a two years of senior cycle, “you wouldn’t have been relying on a single three hour exam.”

Mr Hislop said what happened in 2020 highlighted the vulnerability with Irish system, which relied on one set of exams and one point in time.

“Other countries have those models and were able to cope better. That wasn’t possible in Ireland” he said, adding that it was an important lesson for the review of senior cycle currently underway.

Online Editors