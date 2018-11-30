Six NUI Galway students teamed up this month for a Movember with a difference – they jumped into the Atlantic Ocean every day for a month and managed to raise over €6000 in the process.

Students raise €6000 for Movember - by jumping into the sea every day

The group aged between 21 and 23 went for a morning swim at Blackrock diving board, in Salthill, Galway every day despite the cold November air.

Their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed either - a local restaurant Wholly Cow Burgers even named a burger after them, donating €1 from each burger sold to the worthy cause.

Eoin Ryan (22), who is a third-year medicine student at NUIG, told Independent.ie that at first the cold water was a shock to the system.

“We are busy with exams at the moment as well so we have been working around it, and organising lifts for everybody,” he explained.

“Of course, with the storm this week, we had to be careful. It gets dodgy down here so we had to watch the weather. But we did swim every day, we would run in off the beach too – it depended on the tide.

“It’s been exceptional, seeing the sun rise – we usually came down at 7.30am every morning or 10am on the weekends. We got free coffees from the Barista Bus too which was really sound.”

Eoin decided to get involved when another medicine student Conor Devlin, NUIG’s ambassador for Movember, asked him to consider growing a moustache for the cause.

“I said to him I wouldn’t be able to grow a moustache,” he laughed.

“I still wanted to do something though to put men’s health out there. With mental health, depression is higher in women now. Suicide rates are still higher in men and men are less inclined to talk about it. Then with testicular and prostate cancer, early diagnosis is essential and this is a conversation starter that’s needed.”

Deiciding a month of swimming was the way to go, Eoin was joined by his friends Barney McElroy (21) from Monaghan, Donal Shanley (23) from Wexford, Conor O’Malley (21) from Mayo, Colm O’Donnell (21) also from Mayo and Carl Glynn (23) from Clare for 'Coldvember'.

Wexford senior footballer Donal had to take a trip to Munich during the month and managed to make a splash in the city with his Wexford teammates.

The group were also joined by Connacht rugby stars during the month, including lock Peter Claffey, who has been capped for Ireland, and centre Craig Ronaldson.

“Craig coaches me and we organised to get a group of the Connacht team down,” explained Eoin.

Eoin said the early-morning starts were certainly worth it, with the six lads reaching their goal of raising €6000 this morning – and he added that a dip in the sea could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

“It might end up being just what you need. We’ve definitely made new friends too, it was refreshing as a student,” he said.

“You meet all these people in Electric but now the conversations are more genuine so it was a really refreshing change in social scene. You’ve jumped into the sea together – you have something to talk about.”

And as their month draws to a close, they’re ready to do it all over again.

“We are in talks with the college to do it again next year,” said Eoin.

“We’ve all had our issues, some more than others but we didn’t want to be insensitive to anyone who is clinically depressed or anything like that. Maybe next year we will do more to focus on talking about that.”

Online Editors