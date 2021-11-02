Students nurses’ pay protest hears they are exhausted, disillusioned and being pushed to work abroad

Erin Mcann from Naas, Co Kildare, Meg Ramírez from Finglas and Ciara O'Gorman from Clare Hall, both Dublin, during a INMO protest outside the Dáil. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

THE health minister has been urged to publish a report expected to recommend a 12pc hike in student nurses’ pay that is “on his desk for nearly three months”.

General secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Phil Ní Sheaghdha said Stephen Donnelly should publish the independent review during a lunchtime protest today.

The report considered the union’s claim for full restoration of previous pay cuts and improved conditions for those on fourth year internships and clinical placements.

It is expected to increase payment for nurses who earn the equivalent of a yearly salary of approximately €22,000 during a 36-week internship in hospitals by over 12pc.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the McHugh report has been on the minister’s desk for nearly three months and called for talks.

“The minister has had the McHugh Report into student nurses and midwives’ pay and conditions on his desk for nearly three months and only for the fact that student nurses and midwives were taking to the streets today have we seen leaks of the report,” she said.

She said as case numbers begin to rise yet again and hospital admissions increase, students need clarity.

“How the Government treats student nurses and midwives who are scrubbing in to work in these extremely difficult times for our health service will have a lasting impact on the recruitment and retention of nurses into the future,” she said.

“As global borders begin to re-open, we cannot have our young nurses and midwives in training believe that their only option for decent treatment is to travel abroad.”

She said today’s demonstration is not just about student nurses and midwives’ pay and conditions, but the future of the healthcare system.

“Student nurses and midwives have been on the frontline as part of their placements since the start of the pandemic and they are exhausted, frustrated, and disillusioned with the State’s treatment of them,” she said. “Their goodwill and patience is running out.

“Action must be taken to improve conditions for them as a matter of urgency in order to secure the future workforce of the Irish healthcare system.”

Speaking in the Dáil today as student nurses protested outside, Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane said trainee nurses, who want to work in the Irish health service, are so badly treated by the authorities that they will emigrate as soon as they qualify.

The Waterford TD said queues, waiting lists, and the numbers of patients on trolleys, are once again critical problems in hospitals.

Mr Cullinane said long contacts with student nurses told him that they very much want to work in Ireland and help build a world class health service.

“But if they don’t feel respected, if they don’t feel valued, they are going to leave,” he said.

He said many people were very disappointed to find the results of the review of pay and allowances for student nurses were published in a newspaper today – before the nurses’ union, INMO, and other unions had been consulted.

He said draft proposals appear to offer stop-gap responses and will not give the fuller remedies required. He said it appeared to involve continuing temporary €100 payments for students doing Covid emergency work with pay rises of 12.5pc.

This appeared to apply to final-year in year four – and there were few remedies offered for nurses in their earlier years of training.

Replying Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Health Minister would soon bring forward the students’ pay proposals. He said final year student nurses were the only health service training group who were paid and they were rated as 0.5 of a full-time nurse.

“We do face a very busy winter, facing into the pandemic, with other seasonal problems and the backlog of other needs not yet met,” the Tánaiste conceded.

He added that health spending was now at an historic high per head of population with 8,000 extra staff recruitments now authorised for the HSE.