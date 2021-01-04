Students nurses ‘deeply disappointed’ with ‘obsolete’ report and €100 weekly grant

Phil Ní Sheaghdha has said that student nurses and midwives are deeply disappointed with the offer of a €100 weekly grant offer and with the report into the treatment of student nurses and midwives throughout the pandemic. Photo: Niall Carson/PA.

Student representatives of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) are “deeply disappointed” with a report into the treatment of student nurses and midwives and the offer of a €100 weekly grant from the Department of Health.

Nursing and midwifery students have strongly criticised the report into their treatment during the pandemic released tonight.

The student branch of the INMO said that the report does not reflect the high Covid-19 risk Irish hospitals now pose, nor the work they will be asked to do in the coming weeks and months.

The INMO has said the report does not address any issues for final year interns and said they have sought an urgent meeting with the Minister for Health to discuss the “current reality” faced by nursing and midwifery students “and how it can best be dealt with”.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: “student nurses and midwives have been doing incredible work on the frontline. They engaged in this process in good faith and are deeply disappointed in this report.

“The Covid situation has deteriorated rapidly. This report is already obsolete and no longer reflects the risk or work that students will be taking on in the coming weeks.

“It’s time for the Minister to do the right thing. He should pay students the healthcare assistant rate of pay – something which was done earlier in the pandemic.

“This would better reflect the work and risks students are undertaking in Covid-intensive hospitals,” Ms Ní Sheaghdha said.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald branded the €100 grant offer as “a failure of government (again) to recognise & respect the essential work of these students on the frontline facing pressure & personal risk” on Twitter.

