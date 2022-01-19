Students need a ‘quick decision’ on whether they will be a hybrid Leaving Cert model this year

There is a challenge in having a hybrid system to Leaving Cert this year, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told the Dáil.

While ruling nothing out – and giving no timeline for a decision on whether estimated grades could take place with exams in summer 2022 – Mr Martin said the issue arose at third level.

“There is a challenge in having the same capacity, three years in a row, that we have managed to extract (from colleges) for the past two years,” he said.

The high level of places could be its own stress on students, he added. But he stressed no decision had been made and a meeting of stakeholders with the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, including student representatives, would take place tomorrow, Thursday.

“We said it can't be a carbon copy of last year. There are challenges with the hybrid model in year three,” he said.

In the last two years the third level sector had managed to squeeze in extra places.

“The capacity of the third level sector to provide that equivalent amount of places this year may not be as high.”

The situation had to be assessed and the minister and department would be engaging with all in the advisory group tomorrow, he said, accepting that there was a need for clarity and certainty among students and their families.

Labour Leader Alan Kelly said his party had been proposing a further hybrid in 2022 since last July, and warned that students needed an answer.

“We absolutely believe in a hybrid. Students have gone through such a difficult two years, and they've lost so much time, despite the best efforts of teachers and schools,” he said.

“We know that two-thirds of the students unions and secondary representatives who were surveyed say this is their favourite and what they would accept,” he said. “It can't be a carbon copy of what happened last year, but it is absolutely necessary.”

The Labour leader said the stress that students are under at the moment is huge, and the orals and practicals were coming up.

“We need a quick decision.”

Mr Kelly said however that he had to commend Education Minister Norma Foley because last year “she got the decision right, and the year before she got the decision right.”

This year all students deserved a fair chance too, he said.

Mr Martin said he was conscious of disruption that had already happened. The meeting of the advisory group on State examinations, “which involves all of the students, the unions, the patrons,” was an important forum, and the Government would aim to have a decision as quickly as possible.

