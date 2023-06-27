Students living away from home will need €14,094 for upcoming college year

Students living away from home will need up to €14,094 to support themselves in the upcoming academic year.

It amounts to an average €1,566 a month for the college year, more than double the €701 – or €6,309 for the academic year – that a student living at home will need.

Higher costs for rent, utility bills, food and socialising have all fed into a year-on-year hike of almost €800, from €13,035, for those living away from home. Monthly food costs are estimated at €219, up from €194 last year.

The figures are published in the annual TU Dublin Cost of Living Guide, which aims to assist students and their families prepare financially for college.

Accommodation is the biggest cost and the figure provided for the nine-month college year is an average €6,165, or €685 per month.

But those are average national figures and students in Dublin, particularly, may have to pay a lot more for accommodation.

There is evidence this year of CAO applicants deciding against embarking on study in Dublin because of the shortage and cost of accommodation.

TU Dublin’s deputy head of student support, Dr Rachel O’Connor, said while rent remains the largest differentiator for students living at home, “rents seem to have marginally stabilised, compared to previous years”.

The cost-of-living guide includes the student contribution charge of €3,000, but Dr O’Connor pointed out that about 40pc of students receive grants, and have their contribution paid.

However, on top of that, changes made in Budget 2023, and effective from September, will see thousands more students paying less than the standard €3,000 charge, thereby reducing projected living costs for those benefiting from that.

In another budgetary change, eligible grant applicants with a family income of €62,000-€100,000 will pay a reduced student contribution of €2,500, while the income threshold for the student contribution 50pc grant (€1,500) has increased to from €55,240 to €62,000.

The cost for travel used in the TU Dublin guide is based on the capped Young Adult LEAP fare at €11.00/week in an average month of 4.3 weeks.

The guide also includes an average figure for class materials and equipment of €666, but notes that these costs can vary greatly, particularly for students in arts, sciences and catering.

Dr O’Connor said students and their families should investigate the various schemes on offer to support them at university,

She said these included Government incentives such as rent relief, or college supports such as laptops schemes, bursaries, scholarships and other financial supports.

She added that TU Dublin has facilities on campus for students to make and eat their own lunches, and travel discounts are available.

Other cost-saving tips for prospective students include shopping around for utilities and subscriptions, with many services providing free trials, half-price contracts and loyalty deals, as well as cancelling subscriptions that are no longer in use.

Dr O’Connor said prospective students should also note that software is freely available in college and all higher education institutions can access the HEAnet Store, which provides well-priced suitable laptops and equipment.

She also pointed out that all colleges offer a financial assistance service for students who find themselves struggling, while many college services, such as counselling and GP, are free.