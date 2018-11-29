Students at an Irish secondary school have set their musical sights on the Christmas No 1 in a bid to raise funds for Crumlin's Children's Hospital and to honour a classmate who is bravely battling cancer.

Students at Cork secondary school eye Christmas number one with charity track for friend with cancer

Transition Year students at St Colman's College in Fermoy, Co Cork yesterday recorded their version of the Bill Withers classic, 'Lean On Me.'

The classic 1972 song was chosen by the 74 Transition Year students to show their solidarity with their 15 year old classmate's ongoing battle for health.

'Lean on Me' is one of only nine songs to have achieved No 1 status in the US charts for two different artists.

St Colman's students are now hoping to add an Irish Christmas No 1 to that proud chart list.

Assisted by teachers Sarah Barry and Claire McCarthy, the bid to achieve Ireland's Christmas No 1 single has been dubbed 'ColmansStandTogether'.

All proceeds from the single and its YouTube video will go to Crumlin's Children's Hospital and The Ronald McDonald House.

"The aim is to raise as much as we possibly can for these hugely deserving causes," music teacher Sarah Barry said.

Ms Barry said teachers and families at the school were taken aback by the sheer enthusiasm with which Transition Year students embraced the idea of the fundraising single.

Ms McCarthy said support for the project has been nothing short of inspirational.

"It is fantastic to see the students putting such huge efforts into this and we want to support them all the way," she said.

The single was recorded in the school by a production team of Mark Cahill and David Geddes.

St Colman's College Principal, Veronica O'Donoghue, said everyone at the school was immensely proud of the Transition Year project and the solidarity being shown by students with their young classmate and his family.

"We are certainly hoping that the single gets the public support it deserves," she said.

The single and video will be launched on December 6 to coincide with the awards night of St Colman's, one of Ireland's best known hurling schools.

Online Editors