Students are posting graphic sexual images of teachers in growing issue of online abuse

“Doctored” images are being posted by students onto digital forums and social media

The images being posted can be offensive, insulting and upsetting to teachers. Photo: Stock image

Graphic ‘doctored’ sexual images of teachers posted by students online can take weeks to be removed, the leader of the ASTI has warned.

Kieran Christie said the harassment of teachers and harmful content on digital forums was a relatively new but rapidly growing phenomenon.

He said that, in some cases, parents had been implicated in online abuse.

Mr Christie said some teachers had lodged complaints with gardaí – but it was “nearly impossible” to get companies who manage the platforms to take offensive content down.

“We have come across quite graphic doctored images of teachers,” he said.

“Some of them would indeed characterise or provide graphics in relation to sexual activity and so on in relation to teachers, and quite gross stuff that I wouldn’t wish to describe.

"It would usually be fairly clear as to who is being mocked or vilified.”

He said in some cases animal features were Photoshopped onto teachers, and the capacity to anonymise can make it difficult to trace the source.

The union leader wants the Department of Education to revise its policy on granting special assault leave to teachers, which applies only in cases of physical assault. He said there were many types of assault and those who were victims of other forms including psycho-social abuse should qualify.

Mr Christie told the ASTI annual convention in Wexford yesterday that the union had taken legal advice on teachers’ digital image rights, harmful online content and offensive communication posts. A sub-committee of its standing committee is working on an advice package for members.

“Where we have our biggest complaint, though, is the extent to which it is nearly impossible to get the companies who manage and operate the platforms on which these may be put to remove the content – sometimes for many weeks,” he said.

He added that school management can find it difficult to contact big international social media conglomerates.

Mr Christie welcomed the fact that a new online commissioner would be empowered to move quickly to deal with complaints where they were not resolved by an online service provider. He said they would be able to order the take-down or limit the availability of specific items of harmful online content, either on foot of a complaint or its own initiative.

“The whole area of social media now is so large,” he said. “We have come across examples of parents and others harassing teachers, but by far the category that would be most prominent would be students or a group of students, who sometimes think it’s just a prank and sometimes doing it for more sinister reasons.

“It’s happened to individuals in many staff rooms throughout the country, some of it innocuous, perhaps offensive, others much more deeply insulting and provocative and upsetting,” he said. “It would appear to us that it is happening and it is likely to grow if it’s not arrested as a problem.”

He said the union was engaging with the Department of Education to address the issue, while procedures that are part of a national anti-bullying action plan are due to be updated. He said Tusla was set to revise guidelines to reflect department policies and procedures for schools

“These developments present ASTI with a unique opportunity to engage with the relevant state bodies for the purposes of highlighting the prevalence of bullying behaviour and harassment of teachers by students using online platforms, to lobby for the changes needed to national guidance frameworks to protect teachers from such behaviour, and to address incidents when they occur,” he said.

The Irish Independent contacted Meta, Twitter and TikTok for comment.