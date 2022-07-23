Student to cycle from Sweden to ATU Sligo for summer course – and eat oatmeal for every breakfast, lunch and dinner

A Swedish environmental student is set to take a two-week cycling trip from Sweden to Ireland in order to attend a summer course at ATU Sligo.

Jonathan Welén (30) is hoping to raise awareness on climate change and sustainability by cycling the 2,700 km journey.

Mr Welén is a student at Mid Sweden University in Östersund, Sweden and is co-hosting the third International Education with Sustainability Conference taking place at ATU Sligo from the 15th to 17th of August.

Mr Welén is no stranger to long distance trips, having taken multiple trips across Europe and building his resistance by cycling between Östersund and Stockholm where his family lives, a 500 km journey.

“I have been doing these kinds of adventures for a while now. I did a trip from Germany to Barcelona a couple of years back, on my own. I just wanted to cycle between countries. I really enjoyed it. I liked the adventure.”

Mr Welén says that while his previous trips have all had an element of bio-awareness, this is the first trip that he can back with real knowledge about the dangers of pollution and climate change.

“I am studying in a program called Eco-entrepreneur, directed towards sustainable development. I went in thinking ‘I am going to save the world, because no one else is going to do it.’ And I am still on that track, I think.

“This is more concrete than my previous trips. Because I am almost fully educated on the subject, now I know where the problem lies. Not to mention that the problem is especially relevant now because of the heatwaves and fires across Europe,” he said.

As for the logistics of the trip, Mr Welén is planning to leave on the 24th of July and arrive in Sligo on the 9th of August, taking over two weeks.

“The main idea is to camp outside, but I do have friends along the way in Germany and the Netherlands. When I did my trip to Barcelona, I stayed with 19 people [throughout the trip].

“Out of practical reasons and my experience from before, I am going to eat oatmeal for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I put nuts, fruits, and veggies to make it more vibrant in flavour. It is the easiest thing I can do, it is also the cheapest,” he said laughing.

While he admits that the physical aspect of the trip does not worry him, despite planning to cycle around eight hours every day, Mr Welén thinks that rain is going to be the most difficult aspect of his journey, especially in Ireland.

More than merely following him on his journey, Mr Welén wants his followers to gain perspective and knowledge on the crisis of climate change and sustainable practices, “If we do not act now, we are going to have a huge problem.

“The media is putting the message that it is a dystopia and there is nothing we can do, but that is not true. We have the solutions, and we can implement them, we just need attention focused on it.”

By cycling instead of taking a plane, Mr Welén is going to drastically reduce his carbon footprint, he also plans to promote sites along the way through his social media, helping document the journey.

During his trip, Jonathan will produce approximately 9kg of CO2e, that’s 241kg less than he would make by taking an airplane. This saving is equivalent to three return trips from Dublin to Sligo in an average-sized petrol car or the emissions of an average household tumble dryer every year.

Currently he has 11 stops planned, with more to be added in the coming days.

“I’m not recommending everyone take this long cycling trip, I just want people to reconsider their lifestyle or else they won’t have a future.”

You can follow his trip on through his social media handle @imjoontii or on the ATU Sligo website.