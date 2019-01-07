Student killed in cliff fall was on photo tour

The young Trinity College student who fell to his death while taking a selfie at the Cliffs of Moher was travelling around Ireland documenting scenic views on his social media accounts.

According to witnesses, Anand Goel (26), from Delhi in India, was seen stepping towards the edge of the cliffs in Co Clare last Friday when people heard a scream and he vanished from view.

His body was later recovered by the crew of the Irish Coast Guard Rescue 115 helicopter.

It is understood he had arrived at the tourist attraction on a tour bus and was travelling alone.

Mr Goel had documented his recent trips to Galway, Killarney and Wicklow on his Instagram account.

Kostas Tsamis, a member of staff at the LIV Student complex on Church Street in Dublin where Mr Goel lived, said he would be missed by everyone there.

"He always attended the in-house community events and social occasions, where his enthusiasm touched everyone he met," Mr Tsamis said. "He brought a great deal of colour to our lives during his time here and his kindness and respect will always stay with us."

