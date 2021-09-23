| 15.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Student housing crisis is ‘worse than ever’ as thousands cannot find rooms

Trinity College, Dublin Expand

Close

Trinity College, Dublin

Trinity College, Dublin

Trinity College, Dublin

Luke Byrne and Hugh O’Connell

Thousands of third-level students are sleeping on couches, paying market rates for hotel rooms or deferring their entry to university due to a severe shortage of student accommodation.

Student unions have reported a massive surge in the number on waiting lists for accommodation or who need help with finding private property to rent.

The lack of supply of accommodation has been highlighted by student representatives across the country.

More On DCU

Most Watched

Privacy