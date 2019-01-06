Student (26) was taking photos at Cliffs of Moher before he lost his footing and fell to his death

Efforts are under way to repatriate the body of a 26-year-old man from India who fell to his death while taking photographs at the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare last Friday.

The Trinity College Dublin (TCD) student has been formally identified, however his name has not been released.

Gardai have been working with the Indian Embassy in Ireland as well as staff at TCD since the tragedy.

A representative from the Indian Embassy travelled to Co Clare yesterday and visited the scene of the accident.

It is understood that the young man died while taking photographs at the popular attraction.

Witnesses told gardai that he was taking a selfie when he lost his footing.

The alarm was raised at around 3.15pm last Friday while the man was enjoying a walk on the cliff trail.

It is understood he had arrived on a tour bus and was travelling alone. It is believed he had been travelling around Ireland in recent months.

The tragedy happened south of the main viewing areas at the cliffs between the visitor centre on Hag's Head.

The man is believed to have fallen about 600ft.

There were hundreds of visitors enjoying the scenery and cliff walk at the time of the tragedy with some witnessing the man fall to his death.

Many others watched the recovery operation from the cliff top as the crew of Rescue 115 carefully moved into position to take the body from the water.

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard, the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter and Gardai were mobilised to the incident as soon as the alarm was raised.

The man's body was located and transported to the local Coast Guard station where he was pronounced dead.

Gardai interviewed a number of eye-witnesses following tragedy and have confirmed that at this stage, they are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

A Garda spokesman said: "The man has also been identified and his family in India has been notified."

