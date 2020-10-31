Stuck in a moment: Reach out for help, says U2 star

Struggle: U2’s Adam Clayton, above, opened up about his battle with alcohol and mental health. He called on people to ask for help if they need it. Photo: Steve Humphreys

U2's Adam Clayton has opened up about his struggles with alcohol and mental health and said he believes he's one of the "lucky ones" to still be alive today.

Speaking to RTE 2FM's Tracy Clifford on the 20th anniversary of the band's hit album, All That You Can't Leave Behind, the bassist said it took him a long time to realise "what a mess" he'd made.

He opened up about his drinking habits, explaining that alcohol was holding him back. "It took a long time to realise really what a mess I'd made. Eventually, when the penny did drop, I was just fed up of making excuses to myself and other people," he told Tracy.

"I had to face that actually instead of thinking that drinking was the thing that got me through life, it was actually the thing that was holding me back."

The musician relayed the inspiration behind his band's single Stuck in a Moment and opened up about how INXS singer Michael Hutchence's death made his band realise how lucky they were and how nothing in life is guaranteed.

"I think what it underlined is that very often, you just don't know what's happening in people's lives.

"If there's anyone listening to this going through something similar, and I know these times are very difficult, if you can reach out to someone, tell them what's going on. If you can just not go through it on your own, there are people out there to help."

